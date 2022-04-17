Donald J. Trump is kind of an awkward guy. He’s incapable of doing simple things without making them weird. He can’t talk to children about Christmas without telling them Santa Claus isn’t real. And he can’t wish everyone a happy Easter without smearing a good chunk of the nation.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!” pic.twitter.com/Q6tJf0nThl — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 17, 2022

On the day of the Christian holiday, while many were in church celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the former president was firing off one of his glorified press releases, which he still does despite owning a social media service so bad even he doesn’t use it.

“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country,” the frontrunner for the Republican presidential ticket in 2024 wrote. “May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!”

It’s a profoundly Trumpian statement, a mix of bile and unconvincing graciousness towards his many, many enemies, which at this point includes most of the planet. Then again, Trump has never been great with Easter. He botched his first Easter egg roll in the White House, in part by allowing himself to be photographed alongside a nerdy version of the holiday’s mascot, giving the world one of his countless unflattering photos. You can see said image above.

