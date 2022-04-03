Donald Trump has always had problems with telling the truth, an ailment that’s only gotten worse since his single term in office ended. At rallies, he continues to spread falsehoods about the 2020 election, which he lost by over seven million votes. But that’s not the only whopper he’s been telling.

As per Insider, the former president dusted off an old favorite fib: that he won Man of the Year award in Michigan several years ago. He’s been telling this one for ages. Problem is: There is no such award. He made it up. And while he hasn’t mentioned it in a while, on Saturday, at a rally in Michigan, he busted it out again.

Trump: And then I was named a long time ago, I was named, did you know this, a long time, I dunno, your Chamber of Commerce, somebody, who the hell knows what it is, they named me the man of the year in Michigan pic.twitter.com/ipqLzHVVif — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2022

This rendition of the lie was more vague than usual, belying its untruth. “And then I was named a long time ago, I was named — did you know this? — a long time, I dunno, your Chamber of Commerce, somebody, who the hell knows what it is, they named me the man of the year in Michigan,” Trump told to a cheering crowd. Maybe they even believe it.

The first time Trump publicly made this claim was in 2016, when he was still running for office. Reporters dedicated time and energy to searching for such an award, in vain. The closest they could find was a Detroit News honor known as “Michiganians of the Year.” But that trophy has never gone to Donald Trump.

Of the many fictions Trump has spread, there’s a subgenre dedicated to fake awards he’s won. Perhaps you remember him boasting about nabbing a “Bay of Pigs Award.” That, too, does not exist. Then again, sometimes he does tell the truth, if accidentally.

(Via Insider)