It's been over a year since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, but the former president is showing no signs of abandoning the Big Lie that he actually won. Not only is claiming the election was stolen crucial to Trump's ego, it's also been a fundraising boon and will no doubt be a central part of his campaign should he run again in 2024. So, naturally, Trump has to keep the momentum going, and this time, he's resorted to challenging the editors of every major newspaper in America to a live, televised debate that he actually thinks he'd win.

“I am willing to challenge the heads of the various papers or even far left politicians, who have perpetuated the Real Big Lie, which is voter irregularities and fraud on a massive and determinative scale,” he wrote. “This includes members of the highly partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats who refuse to delve into what caused the January 6th protest—it was the Fake Election results!”

Naturally, no one’s going to take Trump up on his offer because he’s shown an unwillingness to engage with reality and all he cares about is the spectacle. Amazingly, he recognizes that fact in his statement, but of course, he presents as more “proof” of his Big Lie.

“I am willing to do it, they will never agree,” Trump writes. “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”

