There’s a chance American president and Fox News addict Donald J. Trump may win a Nobel Peace Prize, but if he doesn’t he can always comfort himself with all the fake awards he claims to have won. For years he’s claimed to have won “Michigan Man of the Year,” which is not a real thing. Nor is his latest “win”: On Sunday, he took to Twitter, alleging to have scored the thoroughly non-existent “Bay of Pigs Award.”

Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

“Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work!” Trump wrote. “Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!”

But again, such an award, even one that’s allegedly “highly honored,” does not exist.

There is no Bay of Pigs Award. None. It doesn't exist. It is something he made up out of his pudding of a brain. https://t.co/MtumiVdaRo — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) September 13, 2020

I searched and searched, there is no such thing as a bay of pigs award, he just makes shit up. Like when he said he was Michigan Man of the Year pic.twitter.com/sWpuQ1tPgn — Liddle' Jirkyrick (@jirkyrick) September 13, 2020

What Trump appears to be referring to is not an award but an endorsement, during his 2016 presidential campaign, by veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion of 1961.

For those confused by Trump’s claim he got the “highly honored Bay of Pigs Award”: He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award. He has a long history of turning endorsements and other non-awards into awards. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 13, 2020

The Trump campaign Twitter account later tried to explain what he meant, posting a picture of him holding…a painting of the Brigade’s shield, which is also not an award.

The Trump campaign says the proof that Trump got the (nonexistent) Bay of Pigs Award is that, when he spoke to the Bay of Pigs vets’ association upon accepting their endorsement, they gave him a painting of their brigade shield. https://t.co/TuPQFQ1ylW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 13, 2020

As he often is, Trump’s easily debunked claim was mocked online.

I also have a Bay of Pigs Award, which I keep next to my Little Big Horn medallion, my Titanic Prize, my Hindenburg commendation, and my Trump Covid-19 Trophy. https://t.co/KANGVBGnax — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 13, 2020

“Bay of Pigs Award”!!!!! Oh Donald NO… 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/2jRqWHSKwU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 13, 2020

Bay of Pigs? This is up there with Bluto asking “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?” pic.twitter.com/24tA3Se5C4 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 13, 2020

Others, though, reminded everyone of Trump’s well-documented racism as he tried to earn Latinx support.

I thought ‘Bay of Pigs’ was the pool at Mar a Lago. P.S. you used the word ‘sp*c’ to describe hispanics in your ‘Apprentice’ days and let thousands die in Puerto Rico. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Igw4OO4C1M — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 13, 2020

(Via International Business Times)