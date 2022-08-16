The FBI currently has a problem: Someone they’re investigating keeps saying things that inspire his supporters to threaten their agents. Donald Trump is furious that federal agents searched the resort he now calls home. Details on what they were looking for are currently hush-hush — it is an investigation, after all — but that hasn’t stopped Trumpworld from making baseless accusations, including that the feds planted evidence. Even Fox News hosts have pleaded with Trump to stop the anti-FBI vitriol amidst outbreaks of death threats and even an attack. Now the former president has finally offered to help…sort of…not really.

As per The Daily Beast, Trump did an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday in which he basically did the “we’re all trying to find the guy who did this” bit from I Think You Should Leave.

“The country is in a very dangerous position,” Trump lamented. But he wasn’t blaming himself for the unrest he’s helped unleash. He thinks people are mad because of the nonsense claims he’s spread. “There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one — years of scams and witch hunts, and now this.”

He then offered to help, though it’s not clear how if he was misdiagnosing the problem. “If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people would certainly be willing to do that,” he said.

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that Trump actually did reach out to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who’s played a part in the FBI’s current investigation. He reportedly told him, “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?” Trump said he “has not heard” back from Garland just yet.

If you were wondering how useful Trump could be in putting out the fire he’s started, well, wouldn’t you know he went and further insinuated that the FBI could have planted incriminating evidence. “They could take anything they want, and put anything they want in,” he said. He then went back to saying “the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen. The people of this country are not going to stand for another scam.”

Just to recap: The president says “terrible things” are bound to happen, likely enacted by his violent supporters by baseless claims he keeps repeating, if authorities keep investigating his suspicious actions. Luckily he’ll do anything to help, shy of actually telling his violent supporters to stop or ceasing from spreading inciting nonsense. But at least so far they won’t even show their faces in D.C.

(Via The Daily Beast)