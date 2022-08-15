The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last week has been met with both excitement and trepidation. On one hand, there’s a chance Donald Trump might finally pay for some of his alleged wrongdoing, for the first time in his life. On the other, there’s fear it could re-energize his base, even after it appeared Fox News was giving him the boot. Could there be another Jan. 6-style riot? Whatever the case, the pro-Trump protest scheduled for last weekend wasn’t it.

As per The Daily Beast, not a single soul bothered to show up at a heavily promoted protest that was supposed to take place on Sunday outside the FBI branch in Washington, D.C. The gathering had been heavily toted on right-wing media. Alas, there was also talk that the protest might be a “trap,” meant to ensnare Trump supporters and land them in the slammer just like such Jan. 6 protesters as the QAnon Shaman and the “influencer” who filmed herself in the Capitol building and then served time in the clink.

Whatever the explanation, the protest was worse than a dud. It was like a movie bombing so hard that literally no one sees it. It’s more bad news for a former president who’s already in deep doo-doo, and whose anti-FBI rhetoric has not only helped inspire violence but also pissed off Fox News hosts.

