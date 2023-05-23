Donald Trump is juggling so many legal cases it’s hard to keep track of them. On Monday, the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against the former president got a sequel, which will find her once again suing him for defamation. A mere day later, he got some more bad news: The Stormy Daniels case unveiled its first trial date. And to say it’s inconvenient for him is to put it mildly.

As per Mediaite, New York City Judge Juan Merchan has named March 25, 2024 as the first day of the Daniels trial. That’s a ways off, but it’s also smack dab in the middle of primary season, after Super Tuesday but before key contests in New York, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. That means that instead of hitting the trail, he might have to sit stewing in a courtroom, maybe even taking the stand.

None of this was lost on the defendant. Soon after the news, Trump took to his rinky-dink Twitter clone to fume:

Just had New York County Supreme Court hearing where I believe my First Amendment Rights,“Freedom of Speech,” have been violated, and they forced upon us a trial date of March 25th, right in the middle of Primary season. Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted. It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before!!!

The Daniels case has already made history. In April, Trump became the first U.S. president in history to be indicted on criminal charges. And there were a lot of them: 34 counts of falsifying business records, most of them related to the Daniels hush money payment.

Will Trump be able to multitask, defending himself in court while also stomping around the country, trashing the likes of Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and whoever is still vying for the Republican presidential ticket at that point? He’s always been a prolific agent of chaos, so maybe?

(Via Mediaite)