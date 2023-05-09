Donald Trump has been found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. The former president had been accused of sexually assaulting Carroll, and it did not take long for a jury to deliberate after Trump delivered a jarring deposition where he doubled down on his infamous Access Hollywood remarks about grabbing women “by the p*ssy.” Trump also repeatedly attacked the judge and Carroll on social media, which clearly did not help his case.

According to The New York Times, a jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll, but did not rape her because the assault allegedly did not involve intercourse. The jury also found that Trump defamed her by calling her accusations false. Predictably the former president has already lashed out on Truth Social.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” Trump wrote. “This verdict is a disgrace — a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!”

Trump’s campaign was also quick to put out a statement.

“In jurisdictions wholly controlled by the Democratic Party our nation’s justice system is now compromised by extremist left-wing politics. We have allowed false and totally made-up claims from troubled individuals to interfere with our elections, doing great damage.” The campaign added: “This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win.”

Speaking of Trump’s campaign, his 2024 presidential aspirations are now further staining the Republican Party. As Twitter users reacted to the verdict, there was widespread disgust at the fact that Trump still remains the frontrunner to secure the GOP nomination. Granted, it’s too early to tell whether the verdict will boost potential challenger Ron DeSantis, but at the moment, Trump is still the head of the party.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Man who boasted about grabbing women by the “pussy” is found to have sexually abused a woman. Shocked. https://t.co/hI2Rb1MKGX — Jordan Tyldesley (@PippyBing) May 9, 2023

Special shout-out to all the staff who'll be mopping the walls at Mar-a-Lago tonight. https://t.co/nUZ5Xoi2AP — Doug French (@mrdougfrench) May 9, 2023

Something that swing voters and moderates historically love is when you nominate a candidate who has been found liable for sexual abuse. https://t.co/vG2AQTIu3j — Matt G. Metcalf (@MattMetcalf) May 9, 2023

Donald Trump’s firsts: • First US President to be impeached twice

• First former US President to be charged with criminal activity (34 counts)

• First former US President to be convicted of sexual asssult and defamation pic.twitter.com/YO1NlFVhWx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2023

A disgraced former U.S. president is found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of sexual abuse and defamation. This would be incredible, except the perpetrator publicly brags of engaging in this behavior. https://t.co/Ufn4pPfbcZ — Bob Lupton (@RobertNLupton) May 9, 2023

And still the best guy the Republicans think they can run for president, no doubt. https://t.co/HVBW8pzKNk — Ethan James Petty (@EthanJamesPetty) May 9, 2023

Trump guilty verdict for sexual abuse & defamation. I genuinely do not understand how this man is still allowed to run for president and I don’t understand how anyone can support him. A lying, cheating, racist sexual abuser I’m glad that E. Jean Carroll got her day in court 🙏🏽 https://t.co/W3kSXo9QnL — Kristin Siân Bingham (@KristinBingham) May 9, 2023

Hey you “family values” Conservatives, is he still your boy? LMAO. https://t.co/Y525GmsQ3T — Michelle (@_lafilleennoir) May 9, 2023

(Via The New York Times)