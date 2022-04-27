There was a relatively brief period when Jim Carrey was SNL’s go-to Joe Biden. In the run-up to the 2020 election, the legendary performer played the future 46th president as a sunglasses-wearing badass, ready to return to the White House and kick out Donald Trump. Luckily that’s exactly what wound up happening. Still, Carrey’s interpretation had plenty of detractors, though to some he was so convincing they think he really is Joe Biden.

I talked with a woman who believes Joe Biden is being played by several different actors – including Jim Carrey. Big, if true. pic.twitter.com/qGXZiL9ZpC — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 26, 2022

As per Yahoo! News, Jason Selvig of The Good Liars — a comedy duo who, like Jordan Klepper, roam the country, getting Trump supporters to say the craziest things — struck gold: a Trump supporter who believes Biden is dead and being played by other people.

“I mean, there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point,” the woman tells Selvig. She cites a moment last year in which Biden fell three times while walking up the staircase to Air Force One as proof that not only is the president being played by other people, but that one of them is Jim Carrey. She claims the sometimes comedic actor, who she said was wearing a mask, was “being silly by falling up the stairs three different times”.

In the video, Selvig looks genuinely flabbergasted, but the Trump supporter wasn’t done, adding, “And James Woods is also I think one of the dopplegänger mask-wearing people,” referring to the acclaimed actor-turned-rightwing troll.

Trump’s supporters already have a stormy relationship with the truth, to the point that they’ll even boo him when he tells them to get the vaccine he helped get developed, but this is on a whole other level. The woman’s bizarre claims wound up disseminated so broadly that eventually Carrey himself was made aware of it, in between trying to get Christopher Nolan to direct the third Ace Ventura.

Be honest, was the woman we interviewed in this clip just you in a mask? — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) April 27, 2022

After Carrey responded with an “Oh dear,” the Good Liars social media account chimed in, asking, “Be honest, was the woman we interviewed in this clip just you in a mask?”

