Before Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jim Carrey had only starred in two sequels, one much better than the other: 1995’s Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (that’s the good one, including the funniest scene in movie history imo) and 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To (that’s the bad one). (Also, before you start yelling at me through your butt, something like Kick-Ass 2 doesn’t count, because he wasn’t in the original.) Carrey recently reprised his role as “Chip” from The Cable Guy in a Super Bowl commercial, but would he be interested in playing another one of his famous characters like Ace Ventura again?

Yes, but only if it’s directed by someone like blockbuster auteur Christopher Nolan.

“I think after the fact when there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know,” Carrey told E! News about a potential third Pet Detective movie. “If Chris Nolan came to me and said, ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting…’ then I might listen. But for the most part, you know, after a certain time there’s not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn’t there.”

There are more jokes in this one scene than in every Nolan movie combined:

That being said, I would love to see Nolan make a studio comedy. It would still be three hours long with a booming soundtrack and star Tom Hardy, except his dialogue would be so muffled that you wouldn’t understand any of the jokes. There’s real potential here.

(Via Comic Book)