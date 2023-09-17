Donald Trump has been going around accusing President Joe Biden of “cognitive decline,” but what if — and hear us out — that’s mere projection? What if the big guy, who’s only three years shy of the dude to whom he lost in 2020, is the one whose brain is turning into mush? After a gaffe-strewn speech he delivered on Friday, that certainly seems like a possibility.

While addressing the D.C. Pray Vote Summit, Trump hit many of the topics that trigger him. One was U.S. elections, which he’s claimed were riddled with cheating but which others, including Republican officials he himself appointed, say are more secure than ever. At one point he decried someone who said the nation should do away with voter IDs, which inspired him to revisit a bizarre claim he’s been repeating for years.

"You have voted ID to buy a loaf of bread" — Trump still doesn't know how buying groceries works pic.twitter.com/XI61Qva8yA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2023

“You have voter ID to buy a loaf of bread,” he said. He believed it so much he repeated it: “You have ID to buy a loaf of bread.”

This one dates back to at least 2018, when he boldly asserted to a rally crowd that “you need a picture on a card, you need ID.” Some months later he claimed you need ID to buy cereal. Has no one on Trump’s team informed him that this is untrue? Or has he really whittled his posse down to all “yes” people.

Trump’s deranged bread line inspired plenty of yuks.

Tell me you've never bought bread before without actually saying it. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) September 16, 2023

has he ever bought groceries? — Zachary Pleat (@zpleat) September 16, 2023

"I just need you to find me 11,780 loaves" — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) September 16, 2023

Wish we had video of him at a checkout counter befuddled by scanners. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) September 16, 2023

Can confirm I had to show my social security card for the rye I bought today. — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) September 16, 2023

Trump’s Friday speech wasn’t a good one for him. On top of revealing that he still believes you need ID to buy rye, he also claimed that Biden will drag us into “World War II.” He also claimed he was polling better than Barack Obama, a human who is not running for president, having already served two terms. Trump caught himself on that one, but his attempt to save it only made things worse. Perhaps nowadays he won’t do so hot on that basic cognitive test he “aced” three years back, which he still won’t shut about.

(Via Yahoo!)