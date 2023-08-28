“Covfefe” was a once in a generation typo (?) from Donald Trump, but he’s made plenty of other spelling errors on social media over the years. We’re not so different, you and I. Between 2017 and 2019, CNN found that the then-president made 188 misspellings on Twitter, including “Barrack Obama,” “Capital Hill,” and “smocking” gun.

Trump has become even more of a loose cannon (or is it “canon”?) since joining Truth Social. Earlier today, he wrote, “Roomer are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate. Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?”

Also interesting: Trump edited the post since it went live. But screenshots are forever.

Roomer are strong in political circles that Trump is illiterate. pic.twitter.com/u9anVqEGKi — 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤𝔾𝕦𝕪 🌐 (@ShitzN_Giggles) August 28, 2023

As for what the hell he’s talking about:

It’s not clear where Trump got his information about DeSantis, whose presidential campaign has stalled after entering as the top challenger to the ex-president, but former Republican strategist Rick Wilson passed along the same rumor last week. “Hot Tallahassee rumor just landed in my lap,” Wilson posted last Tuesday on X. “‘Wait until DeSantis primaries Rick Scott.'”

Ron doesn’t need a rumor to sink his campaign. He’s doing a great job on his own.

