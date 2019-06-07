Trump Tweeted That ‘The Moon Is A Part Of Mars,’ And Nobody Knows What The Heck To Make Of It

06.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

President Donald Trump is currently touring Europe, where on Thursday he stopped in Normandy, France to observe D-Day, the military operation which initiated the liberation of German-occupied France from Nazi under control on June 6, 1944. Trump has predictably spent much of his trip tweeting, which leads us to the following whopper about NASA and Mars he bequeathed the world with on Friday afternoon.

“For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon,” Trump fired off at 7:38 p.m. (GMT+2). “We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”

Although it was Trump’s 12th tweet of the day (!) it was certainly the one that got the most attention — particularly due to the part where he inexplicably claimed that the Moon is part of Mars. Whereas many of Trump’s questionable or outlandish remarks can maybe be rationalized as semantics, nobody seems to know what the hell homeboy is taking about.

