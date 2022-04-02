The Republican party and the LGBTQIA+ community aren’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye these days. A profoundly homophobic and transphobic sect has taken over the GOP. Florida’s conservative governor, Ron DeSantis, is under fire for the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, whose defenders have been defending with disturbingly QAnon-like language. So when some openly gay Trump supporters tried to get the former president’s attention recently, it didn’t go so well.

As per HuffPost, on Wednesday Trump held one of his events in the resort he now mostly lives in these days. There, he claimed that his administration “did great with the gay population, as you know.” (Naturally, that was not true. As president, he oversaw a dramatic increase in anti-gay and anti-trans legislation, which has only gotten worse since he left. Meanwhile, 73% of the LBTQIA+ community supported his successor, not him.)

Trump’s lie was well-received by some at the function. Some in the crowd chanted, “Gays for Trump!” That prompted him to ask where that group was located. When he found them, he blurted out, in typical Trump fashion, “You don’t look gay.”

Trump told a “Gays for Trump” supporter, “You don’t look gay” during a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser event for Michigan Republican John Gibbs. The crowd laughed. pic.twitter.com/JedrScyISz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 31, 2022

Whoops! Thing is, sometimes Trump accidentally lets the truth slip, as when he inadvertently admitted back in January that he didn’t actually win the 2020 election, which he didn’t. And so the presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican party in 2024 inadvertently told his queer supporters what he really thinks about them, which involves some stereotype from the Reagan era, back before his first of six bankruptcies.

