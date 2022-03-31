Earlier in the week, Disney took its strongest stance yet against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill after Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law on Monday. After weeks of employee pushback over the company’s tepid response to the anti-LGBTQ legislation, Disney came out with a forceful statement demanding that the law be repealed. “We remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” the company said in a statement.

With the House of Mouse now firmly opposed to the discriminatory legislation, state Republicans have already begun exploring avenues to retaliate against the entertainment giant. One such move involves repealing an over 50-year-old statute that would severely impact Disney’s ability to invest in its Florida theme parks.

Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County. pic.twitter.com/6sj29Gj6Wz — SpencerRoach (@SpencerRoachFL) March 30, 2022

“Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government,” including oversight of land use and environmental protections within the District, and [providing] essential public services such as regulation of the EPCOT building code and maintenance of roads. [State Rep. Spencer] Roach continued, “If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.”

According to Deadline, “there is still a very long way to go” before the Reedy Creek Improvement Act can be repealed, if it even gets that far. However, should Republicans continue with their efforts, there is a possibility such a move could impact Disney’s decision to move over 2,000 of its California-based jobs to its campus in Orlando. At that point, who are Florida Republicans really hurting: Disney or the state?

