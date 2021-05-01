Remember Donald Trump? He used to be the leader of the free world. Then he lost an election. Then he tried to overturn said election. Then he inspired his violent followers to try to storm the Capitol. Now he spends his days in a Florida resort, banned from most of social media, crashing weddings to blather for minutes on end about the election he lost. You don’t hear from him very often, apart from the occasional weird “press release,” which rarely go viral. Now, some three-and-a-half months after he left office in disgrace, a video is going around that shows the depths of his sorrow.

The one time leader of the free world who now lives alone in a hotel sharing buffets, common areas, and staff with strangers, yearns for attention and relevance so badly, he now stands on a patio step every night ranting to tens of people about a 6 month old election that he lost pic.twitter.com/xIuZ7jAkZD — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 30, 2021

It’s not clear if the video is new or when it was taken. Perhaps each day, each week, each month is now a blur for the former American president. It shows him addressing the randos willing to pay an exorbitant membership to be in the same company as an unpopular former politician. Their reward is addresses like the one in the video, which finds the owner of Mar-a-Lago awkwardly, robotically ranting about the “rigged election” and the “thousands and thousands of votes” that were allegedly supposed to be for him, based on nothing but whatever’s in his broken brain.

The person who posted the video on Twitter put it well: “The one time leader of the free world who now lives alone in a hotel sharing buffets, common areas, and staff with strangers, yearns for attention and relevance so badly, he now stands on a patio step every night ranting to tens of people about a 6 month old election that he lost.”

As the video went viral, people — clearly never fans, many amongst his sharpest critics — almost felt sorry for the guy. Almost.

This is the most pathetic video I’ve ever seen https://t.co/Lk33aDaNyk — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 1, 2021

This may be the most pathetic video you watch in 2021. https://t.co/Vfery8qDOY — TG (@TG22110) May 1, 2021

This is truly one of the most pathetic things you'll see. https://t.co/wLgw3DpkJe — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 1, 2021

Absolutely the most feeble, entitled, pathetic shit I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/Ibz7WTqCxN — feminist next door (@emrazz) May 1, 2021

this is really something https://t.co/CbRs8QIsxO — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) May 1, 2021

This pathetic old man. Many people are saying that you should not share this video of this rambling old paranoid, and that it would be unkind to laugh at him. https://t.co/mTpa5WODWU — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 1, 2021

Wanna know what a loser looks like ? https://t.co/nP8k68fYTe — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 1, 2021

I don't think you can get a clearer example of denial than this; it's actually quite sad. https://t.co/VQ9KFYvCf5 — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) May 1, 2021

Unsteady in his forward leaning Frontotemporal dementia stance, he can’t reposition or he’d lose his balance. He’s the wretched refuse from the past incoherently trying to lead an opposition movement to overthrow the US. His following is steadily shrinking. He should be locked up https://t.co/Yj5tyo0SnE — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) May 1, 2021

It is so sad! https://t.co/g34JolARSb — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 1, 2021

The only thing more pathetic than this guy is the group of complete losers in front of him. https://t.co/ZkxMXveDLV — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 1, 2021

Some compared it to the end of a sad movie.

Like a broken down, over-the-hill boxer, sitting outside a bar, telling passers-by he could still be a contender. https://t.co/dPOVVTDFdh — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 1, 2021

Or a certain Dickens character.

Miss Havisham walking around in a ruined mansion in a tattered wedding dress for the rest of his life. https://t.co/6Ex09Y30XC — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 1, 2021

Or Napoleon.

Like Napoleon at St. Helena, only with all you can eat shrimp. https://t.co/MPsOTrrUcR — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 1, 2021

Or a Disney World animatronic.

He looks like an animatronic from the Hall of Fake Presidents. https://t.co/ogssKAfKDn — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) May 1, 2021

There were Shining jokes.

No sir, you're the caretaker. You've always been the caretaker. https://t.co/hC6QScRQM9 — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) May 1, 2021

And other jokes.

I see a lot of people making fun of this but I'd like to see how YOU would do if you randomly wandered onstage during a party you weren't invited to and had to make up a bunch of shit about how you were actually going to be president again very soon. https://t.co/ToU0cfXJNZ — David Roth (@david_j_roth) May 1, 2021

During Trump’s disastrous presidency, many pointed out that real life had come to resemble a vicious satire. Now that it’s over, his life resembles a depressing tragedy, about a dangerous man who got his comeuppance — who got it three times filled and running over. But the only ones who get to see it are at Mar-a-Lago.