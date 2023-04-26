It’s been two days since Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News. How’s he doing? We know he’s lawyering up (with the same attorney representing Don Lemon, who was also canned the same day). We don’t know why he was given the ax (though there are plenty of theories). But how’s he been spending his days now that he doesn’t have to go on air and, say, sing the praises of “testicle tanning”? At least according to him, he couldn’t be happier.

The Daily Mail managed to catch up with the guy who has now been fired from three separate 24-hour news networks, who has apparently retreated to his pricey Florida beach home. There, they found a chuckling Tucker, who told them, “Retirement is going great so far.”

Carlson’s even doing things he couldn’t do when he was busy telling his viewers to attack people wearing masks at the height of a pandemic. “I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” said the defender of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Afghanistan. When asked what his next step was, he “flashed a broad smile” and said, “Appetizers plus entree.”

The British publication even published photos of a maniacally beaming and chortling Tucker puttering around in a golf cart with his wife.

That was all Carlson said. He didn’t respond to questions about him allegedly being blindsided by the news. Nor did he get into what it’s like to no longer have a massive platform to air deceptively edited footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He also didn’t say if he watches the show that replaced his. After all, someone has to.

You know what? Good for him. It’s better that Tucker is ordering appetizers with his wife instead of disseminating white supremacy conspiracy theories to his millions of viewers. Maybe he’ll enjoy “retirement” so much he’ll keep at it.

Or maybe he’s feigning happiness knowing that Fox News may have a dirt file on him.

(Via The Daily Mail)