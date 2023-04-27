Tucker Carlson Video Fired From Fox News
Tucker Carlson, Who Once Bemoaned The Hotness Of M&Ms, Broke His Silence To Denounce ‘Unbelievably Stupid’ Cable News Debates

Tucker Carlson has finally broken his silence after being abruptly fired from Fox News on Monday. While the veteran TV personality didn’t specifically address his departure, or the potentially many reasons for it, he did go on a bizarre tirade about the state of the media as if he wasn’t just doing his normal ranting last Friday night.

“You notice when you take a little time off how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” Carlson said in the video that was shared just 48 hours after he was fired. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we have them. Trust me as someone who’s participated.”

Carlson also seemed to be teasing his next venture.

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” he said. “There aren’t many places left, but there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

After posting the video on Twitter, Carlson was roundly mocked for having the nerve to call the media stupid after infamously airing segments on how M&Ms aren’t sexy anymore and testicle tanning. “Unbelievably stupid debates” is practically his middle name.

“Guy who made a documentary about testicle tanning has a lot of nerve complaining about ‘unbelievably stupid’ media stories, not to mention how hilarious it is to hear him complain about ‘liars,'” tweeted Sarah Rumpf.

“‘The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,’ says the guy who whined on primetime about how the Green M&M was no longer sexy,” Justin Baragona wrote.

You can see more reactions to Tucker Carlson’s video below:

(Via Tucker Carlson on Twitter)

