Tucker Carlson has finally broken his silence after being abruptly fired from Fox News on Monday. While the veteran TV personality didn’t specifically address his departure, or the potentially many reasons for it, he did go on a bizarre tirade about the state of the media as if he wasn’t just doing his normal ranting last Friday night.

“You notice when you take a little time off how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” Carlson said in the video that was shared just 48 hours after he was fired. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we have them. Trust me as someone who’s participated.”

Carlson also seemed to be teasing his next venture.

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” he said. “There aren’t many places left, but there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

After posting the video on Twitter, Carlson was roundly mocked for having the nerve to call the media stupid after infamously airing segments on how M&Ms aren’t sexy anymore and testicle tanning. “Unbelievably stupid debates” is practically his middle name.

“Guy who made a documentary about testicle tanning has a lot of nerve complaining about ‘unbelievably stupid’ media stories, not to mention how hilarious it is to hear him complain about ‘liars,'” tweeted Sarah Rumpf.

guy who made a documentary about testicle tanning has a lot of nerve complaining about “unbelievably stupid” media stories, not to mention how hilarious it is to hear him complain about “liars.” Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson has a bright future in stand up comedy, it seems. https://t.co/KGc7DTi7ME — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) April 27, 2023

“‘The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,’ says the guy who whined on primetime about how the Green M&M was no longer sexy,” Justin Baragona wrote.

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are," says the guy who whined on primetime about how the Green M&M was no longer sexy. https://t.co/iWtwdGruZp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2023

You can see more reactions to Tucker Carlson’s video below:

He worked in the cable news industry his entire life and 2 days after getting fired he decides it’s all a joke smh — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) April 27, 2023

Some of Tucker’s all-time greatest hits covering the important stories that really matter to Americans. pic.twitter.com/JybekQQAHK — Clay Ranck (@clayranck) April 27, 2023

He's taken exactly two nights off. — Joe Katz does not respect the Supreme Court (@joekatz45) April 27, 2023

Same guy, right? pic.twitter.com/VT7OcnInX9 — Lev Parnas & Igor Fruman LLC💎 (@KurisuS) April 27, 2023

Does he suddenly have amnesia? It’s like he just woke up from a 20 year coma instead of being the main driver of all the things he’s complaining about for all that time. He was doing all of that LAST WEEK. Just last week! It hasn’t been 7 days! — Ana Monster (@AnaMonsterShh) April 27, 2023

Bill O’Reilly tried to cling to fame from his basement too. It’s over, toolbox. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 27, 2023

