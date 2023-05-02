It’s been a week since Fox News dumped Tucker Carlson, despite him being their biggest star. We still doesn’t know exactly what got him canned, but among the many theories is this: In private correspondences that were made public, he was caught trashing his old network’s higher-ups and staff. Now there’s leaked footage of him at work, letting it rip about their streamer.

FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson slammed Fox Nation in behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/XhQlKQVHJ1 pic.twitter.com/mKqJBuWzCw — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 1, 2023

On top of his nightly show, Carlson did a number of things for Fox Nation. He had Tucker Carlson Today, as well as documentaries, including one on “testicle tanning.” Behind the scenes, though, he was no fan of how it operated. In the leaked video, Carlson is preparing for a chat with professional misogynistic and accused rapist Andrew Tate, but, he tells someone over the phone, he’s not thrilled that it will be watched on the under-performing streamer.

“I don’t want to be a slave to Fox Nation, which I don’t think that people watch anyway,” Carlson says. “Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks… I’m just frustrated with it. It’s hard to use that site. I don’t know why they’re not fixing it. It’s driving me insane.”

The person on the other line assures Tucker that they’ll air a good chunk of the interview on Fox News, but that doesn’t placate him.

“We’re, like, working like animals to produce all this content, and the people in charge of it, whoever that guy’s, whatever his name is, like, they’re ignoring the fact that the site doesn’t work,” Carlson railed. “And I think it’s, like, a betrayal of our efforts. That’s how I feel. So, of course, I resent it.”

Was it stuff like this that led to Carlson’s firing? It may be a while till we find out, though it’s rumored that Fox News honchos have dirt files on Tucker and others like him. Maybe that’s one reason why he’s been relatively quiet over the last seven days, popping up briefly to release a weird, vaguely dog-whistle-y video. There’s even a chance the guy won’t legally be allowed back on the airwaves until next year.

