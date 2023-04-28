Tucker Carlson may be off the air at Fox News, but he’s still under contract and the conservative news network reportedly plans to keep it that way until after the 2024 elections. According to inside sources, employees at Fox are “rattled” thanks to the decision to fire Carlson causing an immediate drop in viewers for his time slot, but for now, the goal is to keep Carlson off camera at Fox or anywhere.

“As of right now, the plan remains the same: pay out Carlson’s contract and keep him on the sidelines through the 2024 elections,” a Fox News source told Breitbart. “They knew they would take a beating for this, but everyone — and I mean everyone — is pretty rattled. They weren’t expecting the blowback to be this bad. Hate to say it, but it’s clear that Rupert has lost a step or two.”

According to Breitbart, Carlson’s current contract runs through December 2024, and Rupert Murdoch is reportedly trying to hold Carlson to that agreement so he can effectively “silence him” and keep Carlson from becoming “serious competition.”

This strategy mirrors Joe Rogan‘s recent thoughts on Carlson’s firing. The controversial podcaster opined that the “smart” and “not stupid” Fox News would pay out Tucker’s contract to keep him from becoming a threat.

“You’d be better off just giving him the same amount of money he made when he was on the air, than you would have with him opposing you,” Rogan said.

