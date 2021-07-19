Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron is blasting his old network, and more specifically, Tucker Carlson for “putting people’s lives at risk and potentially killing them” by casting doubt on the COVID vaccines. While appearing on CNN New Day on Monday morning, Cameron echoed calls for Carlson and the other Fox News hosts to reveal their vaccination status if they’re going to continue to tell viewers that the vaccine is unsafe.

“It is inconceivable to me that people won’t explain what they’re doing for their own health when they’re trying to inform the United States of America,” Cameron told New Day host Brianna Keilar.

When Cameron left Fox News in 2017, he was the network’s senior political correspondent and been at the network for over 20 years. However, at the time of his departure, he said the “opinion hosts in prime-time and elsewhere on Fox had become more than I could stand.” Now, he’s calling out his former place of employment for carelessly playing with public health in pursuit of ratings. Via Mediaite:

“It’s about ratings,” Cameron said. “And ratings ultimately become revenue. And that’s the name of the game. Whoever gets the most clicks on social media gets the most money, gets the most fame, gets the most attention. And that type of activity is not journalism. It’s not news. It’s gaslighting. It’s propaganda.”

Citing the increase in COVID infections from the Delta variant, which is significantly impacting the unvaccinated, Cameron said, “This is literally the metaphor of the lemmings running to their own slaughter.”

