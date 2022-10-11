After years of basically being a Republican anyway, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced this morning that she would be leaving the Democratic Party due to “cowardly wokeness” and “anti-White racism.” The move was not at all surprising to anyone who follows Gabbard’s antics, as she has openly been trying to bring down the Democratic party for years while spewing nonsense.

Most recently, she has been rumored to be running with Trump for his next presidential run, which should be an interesting disaster. But nobody is going to let her live this down, including The Daily Show.

The official Daily Show Twitter account congratulated Gabbard for her bravery in coming out, today, on National Coming Out Day, of all days! The lowercase “queen” was a nice touch of subtle shade, as the capital Queen is exclusively reserved for referring to royalty or talking to Beyonce.

Happy National Coming Out Day, queen https://t.co/brPYZ7oC2p — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 11, 2022

Gabbard has been vocally supportive of Putin, anti-vax, anti-abortion, anti-trans… the list goes on. She was also on the Joe Rogan podcast earlier today just before her announcement. So, The Daily Show probably could and should have dunked on her harder. But still, most people were surprised that she was still technically a Democrat, anyway.

As for The Daily Show, Trevor Noah announced last month that he would be leaving the series after seven years as host. While there is no new host lined up, we hear Samantha Bee is free! She loves sending off some sassy Tweets to dunk on politicians!