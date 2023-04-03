elon musk wario
Elon Musk Appears To Have Replaced Twitter’s Bird Logo With The DogeCoin Dog, And People Are Wondering If Things Can Get Any Worse

Michael Che won April Fool’s Day with his surprisingly fantastic prank upon fellow SNL Weekend Update host Colin Jost, but did Elon Musk attempt to pull a (too-late) funny, too? That’s a question on people’s minds after the latest chaotic change to Twitter. This time, we’re not talking about how Elon de-checkmarked New York Times and then made it hard to discern legacy checkmarks from Twitter Blue members. There’s also the pushback from celebrities, including Karl Urban and Jack Black, but something else is afoot.

If one heads to Twitter right about now (on April 3), you’ll see a Dogecoin icon (yep, that dog) in place of the usual Twitter bird. No one knows why this is happening, especially since Musk was sued after pumping Dogecoin by someone alleging that it’s a massive pyramid scheme. So, is this another Dogejoke? As mentioned above, a user wondered if this was meant as an April Fool’s thing, but perhaps things are so buggy over there that this happened days after the intended fact.

Did inserting the icon break retweets, as well? People are wondering whether the two are correlated, and if things could further go downhill from here.

Heads are shaking everywhere about this silliness.

Still others are wondering whether this new icon is an attempt to bury the lawsuit in search results.

On a related note, Reuters recently posted an update, which is that Musk’s lawyers want to dismiss the case while claiming that the billionaire only meant to post his usual “innocuous and often silly tweets” and nothing more:

The lawyers said the investors never explained how Musk intended to defraud anyone or what risks he concealed, and that his statements such as “Dogecoin Rulz” and “no highs, no lows, only Doge” were too vague to support a fraud claim.

“There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion,” Musk’s lawyers said. “This court should put a stop to plaintiffs’ fantasy and dismiss the complaint.”

Will Elon explain the new icon, or is he too busy laughing? Perhaps it’s not worth much effort to wonder because if he wants people to know, he’ll certainly talk.

UPDATE – 4:20pm EST: “As promised,” tweeted Musk with a “sickkk” explanation:

(Via Reuters)

