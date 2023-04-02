April Fool’s Day was supposed to be a bloodbath on Twitter: That’s the day Elon Musk had threatened to remove all blue checkmarks that weren’t subscribed to the service’s not very popular for-pay Twitter Blue. That didn’t happen. What did happen was Musk pettily removed the authentication for a newspaper he didn’t like, then he muddied the language for anyone with a checkmark, making it difficult — but not impossible — to tell who’s a legacy account and who is coughing up a monthly fee.

The only account to lose its verification is the New York Times, solely because they said they wouldn't pay for it. pic.twitter.com/7GpcgJ5zwr — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) April 2, 2023

First up, early on Sunday Musk went after The New York Times, removing the blue checkmark to their main account — but not the others tied up with the publication. At the time no other paper had been similarly affected. As per The Washington Post, Musk effectively made an example of NYT because they, like other publications, many celebrities, and even the White House, announced they would not fork over $8 a month to keep their blue checkmark.

Oh ok, we’ll take it off then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023

On a pissy post dropped in the middle of the night, Musk called NYT “propaganda” that “isn’t even interesting.” He then called their feed the “equivalent of diarrhea” and “unreadable.” He added, “They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications.”

Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023

Ever since Musk debuted Twitter Blue late last year, it was somewhat easy to tell who was legacy and who was a subscriber: Simply clicking on the checkmark itself told you which one they were.

That brings us to Musk’s second, much more cataclysmic move: Mid-afternoon Sunday, those with legacy accounts noticed that the description on their accounts, which revealed who was legacy and who was Twitter Blue, had been rewritten, so that all bore the same description: “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.”

Twitter has removed the ability to discern if someone received their verified check mark for being who they actually are in real life or if they’re paying for Twitter Blue. pic.twitter.com/tslRDBpxSJ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 2, 2023

Among legacy accounts — and those who care about being able to tell which accounts are legit and which are imposters — the move was not well met. Some dragged Musk. Others made sure to let everyone know they were not paying him to use Twitter.

I am NOT subscribed to Twitter Blue. pic.twitter.com/b89RE5zP96 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 2, 2023

Others asked who to contact at Twitter to simply remove their checkmark entirely.

Who do I contact at @twitter to get my blue check removed? Please Mr @elonmusk I don’t want people thinking I’m some kind of pathetic clout chaser. Help me sir. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 1, 2023

Some argued that Musk doesn’t understand that blue checkmark verifications are meant to stop people from falling for impersonation accounts of prominent people, including celebrities and journalists. Or maybe he knows and doesn’t care.

What is this HOT garbage? So Musty’s new plan is to MASK who is legacy verified — which actually made sure you were who you said you were — & who is #TwitterBlue? How does this help anybody figure out who’s REAL on this app?! He STILL doesn’t get the point of verification. pic.twitter.com/9JxmexrNdf — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 2, 2023

Of course, there are ways to circumvent Musk’s damage.

Reminder: the Control Panel for Twitter app (Chrome/Firefox/iOS web) converts paid bluechecks to the Twitter Blue logo, so you can still tell the difference pic.twitter.com/0aKhT16yJ0 — Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) April 2, 2023

ELON TRIED TO HIDE WHO IS SUBSCRIBED TO TWITTER BLUE, BUT I CAN STILL SEE IT WITH THE NERD EMOJI SCRIPT pic.twitter.com/uXRWNzkOom — Isabelle The Jpeg (@IsabelleDotJpeg) April 2, 2023

Surely Musk is not pleased with how few celebrities want to pony up to pay for Musk’s expensive toy.

I heard Twitter is gonna take away the Blue checkmarks if you don't pay… Fuck that checkmark… I guess it matters to some people.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 29, 2023

Anyway, chaos reigns on the service where people used to simply post pictures of cats and food they ate.

(Via Washington Post)