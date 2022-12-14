Which Of Tom Cruise’s Celeb Friends Got His Infamous Holiday Cake?

Over the years, the Tom Cruise holiday cake has become the stuff of legends. When pressed by reporters and talk show hosts, celebrities have confessed to being on the exclusive list for the infamous baked good whose origins surprisingly trace back to Cruise’s marriage to Katie Holmes. While filming the 2008 film Mad Money, Holmes’ co-star, Diane Keaton, introduced Cruise to the white chocolate coconut bundt cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. The Mission: Impossible star reportedly loved the desert so much that he made it the centerpiece of a massive cake-shipping operation.

To this day, Cruise’s famous friends and co-workers have been the lucky recipients of the bundt cake. As for which celebs make the cut, well, that’s a little harder to track down. Here are the recipients that we’ve been able to confirm:

Kirsten Dunst

Renée Zellweger

Miles Teller

Jon Hamm

Angela Bassett

James Corden

Graham Norton

Henry Cavill

Cobie Smulders

Jimmy Fallon

Rosie O’Donnell

Justin Theroux

We also know that Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell is on the list, to the envy of his friends. Michael Bay also shared that he’s a recipient, but via some tragic circumstances. The Transformers director revealed in an Instagram video that FedEx dropped the ball on protecting the Cruise cake. Like Bay’s movies, it was a disaster.

As for whether Cruise’s holiday cake is really that good. Delish.com writer Gabby Romero got her hands on the legendary baked good from Doan’s Bakery, and it lived up to the hype.

“For us, the best thing about the cake were the chunks of white chocolate mixed into the batter,” Romero wrote. “They added a nice crunch to an otherwise soft cake. In the words of one of our editors, ‘This cake makes me want to jump on a couch.'”

