It’s the week before Christmas. You hear a knock on the door. “UPS.” You think, “Oh good, the socks I bought for Dad are here.” You open the door. It’s not socks. It’s a white box with a lovely and expensive-looking bow around it. You read the note attached it. “Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season.” It’s signed, “Tom Cruise.” You open it, expecting to see a prank gift from your friends, like a copy of Jerry Maguire on VHS. Nope. It’s a cake, and it’s actually from Tom Cruise. This is a reality for the lucky few who are gifted a dessert from the Mission: Impossible star around the holidays.

But not just any dessert!

“It has become one of those odd Hollywood pastimes: Celebrities and industry people contemplating who’s on Tom Cruise’s holiday list and who’s received the special holiday cake that he’s become known for,” the Mercury News reported, adding that the actor prefers to send “a white chocolate coconut Bundt cake made by Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills.” Recipients include Interview with a Vampire co-star Kirsten Dunst (“It’s the best coconut cake I’ve ever had in my life”), Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s Henry Cavill (“It’s the most luxurious, unhealthy cake”), and The Rosie O’Donnell Show host Rosie O’Donnell, who wrote on Instagram, “Christmas is here when tommy’s gift shows up.” Basically anyone who’s interacted with Tom Cruise ever.

A few have even shared their bounty on social media.

Look what arrived!! Thank you @TomCruise for this thing of beauty in a horrible year. #bestcakeever pic.twitter.com/0FVrFzeskw — Jane Crowther (@totalfilm_jane) December 7, 2020

Tom Cruise Cake, year two. The blessings keep stacking up. pic.twitter.com/fYCFgeNC6V — Chanukarms (@IanKarmel) December 12, 2019

It appears Karmel, the co-head writer for The Late Late Show is on Cruise’s cake list, because the actor poured liquor into his mouth once? Look, I don’t ask for much, but Tom Cruise, if you’re reading this, please send me a cake. I feel the need… the need for cake. (If you send me a cake, I promise to never make that joke again.)

