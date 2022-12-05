It’s officially that time of the year again. Like a jet-flying elf from the North Pole, Tom Cruise is blanketing Hollywood with his legendary Christmas cake that he’s been gifting celebrity friends for over a decade now. The White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California is the stuff of legends at this point, and Rosie O’Donnell could not resist gushing that hers has dutifully arrived like clockwork.

“my tommy sent me a coconut cake !! i love that guy,” O’Donnell wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the mythical baked good that hopefully won’t melt the faces of mere mortals like ourselves.

A while back, O’Donnell confirmed to The Jess Cagle Show that she’s been a regular recipient of Cruise’s coconut cake during special occassions, and she doesn’t care what people say, she knows he’s the one remembering those dates. Via Parade:

“He is the only person who never misses my birthday. In knowing him for 25 years now, he has never missed my birthday or an event in my life,” she said, later adding, “A lot of people say to me, it’s just his secretary, but I don’t believe that. I think he knows in early March, ‘Oh, it’s Rosie’s birthday coming up,’ and he sends me something. Every single year for 25 years.”

Thanks to starring in Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell is now on the exclusive cake list, and he recently confirmed that the rumors about its deliciousness are true. In fact, Powell’s been on the list for a few years now, and it’s to the point where friends actually pester him if it’s arrived yet. It’s apparently that damn good. Tom Cruise mails a heck of a cake, everybody.

(Via Rosie O’Donnell on Instagram, Parade)