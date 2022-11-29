Alyssa Milano stopped by The View on Tuesday morning and found herself locking horns with Whoopi Goldberg over Milano’s decision to tweet through Elon Musk‘s ravaging of the platform. When Musk completed his acquisition in late October, Whoopi saw the writing on the wall and joined a mass exodus of celebrities who left Twitter in early November. However, some high profile users like Milano have stuck around, and that led to a clash on the daytime talk show as Whoopi tried to encourage Milano to get the heck out of Dodge.

Milano argued that Twitter is now a “turf war” and it’s important that “we can’t cede territory.” Whoopi wasn’t onboard and bluntly stated that Twitter is beyond saving.

.@Alyssa_Milano explains why she's changed her opinion of Elon Musk: "You buy Twitter to destroy it … Imagine if he donated that money to UNICEF. He would change the world. There would be no hunger!" https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/w4oxCFog0b — The View (@TheView) November 29, 2022

Via The Wrap:

“Nah. Not that. That one you don’t — there’s other ones you can come and grab, leave that to them,” Whoopi said. “‘Cause that’s what that is meant to be now. It’s not meant to be any better than what we’re seeing.” Milano fired back though, arguing that if people leave, it’s more like they’re giving up the fight altogether. “But if we’re not representing our side of the political discourse, aren’t we just saying, ‘You know what, you can have Twitter?’” she retorted.

Whoopi didn’t back down from her position, but she did implore Milano to think about abandoning Twitter for her own mental health.

“Some things you have to walk away from until you can get the control you need of it. Right now, there’s no way to get this control,” Whoopi said. “And so, find the ones that you can get and fix, and then come back and run that over. But do yourself a favor. Do yourself a favor.”

