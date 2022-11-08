Elon Musk has been king of Twitter for about a week-and-a-half, but he’s already left his mark. By that we mean it’s already crumbling. Racial and anti-Semitic slurs skyrocketed soon as he took over. Misinformation did, too, thanks in part to Musk himself. There have been mass layoffs and weird mishegoss involving blue checkmarks. He’s even threatened advertisers who ditched him. And now they’ve lost Whoopi.

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter." "I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022

On Monday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg announced she was joining Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, Téa Leoni, Alex Winter and others in peacing out from the world’s most popular social media service.

“It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” Goldberg said. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Among her beefs was Musk’s crusade to be a free speech advocate (while suspended anyone who jokingly impersonates him).

“People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech,” Goldberg added. “Some speech is not OK free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying ‘You hurt my free speech,’ it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.”

As of Monday night, Goldberg’s Twitter account had already disappeared.

What will she be missing by ditching Twitter? For one thing, she’ll no longer have to see tweets from Musk himself, who on Monday shared a Nazi meme then told people to vote Republican in the midterms. In other words, not much.

