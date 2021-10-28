The Charmed reboot has always gone out of its way to be its own, more diverse thing. But they kept one thing the same: One of the main threesome left prematurely. Over the summer it was announced Madeleine Mantock, who plays eldest sister Macy, would leave the show at the end of its third season. That’s when Shannen Doherty, who played Prue Halliwell on the original, which ran from 1998 through 2006, vamoosed. And in a recent interview, former co-star Alyssa Milano took a good chunk of the blame.

Milano, who’s enjoyed a second act as a progressive activist, took a break from championing world-changing causes to discuss her other big TV show, after the ‘80s staple Who’s the Boss? There was a bit of a rift between Milano and Doherty, who played witch sisters. But things are better now.

“I would say we are cordial,” Milano told Entertainment Weekly. “I can take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had, feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about.” She added, “I have some guilt about my part in that.”

Milano said that the two reconnected after Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Nowadays, Milano sends Doherty direct messages “every couple of months.” Doherty’s cancer went into remission in 2017, but last year she announced it had returned.

“I have respect for her,” Milano said, saying she’s a “great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could’ve felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that [back] then.”

