Elon Musk’s Vow To Create His Own Twitter Phone Inspired Lots Of Fire Jokes (On The Service He Now Owns)

It’s been only a few weeks since Elon Musk purchased a platform where lots of people make fun of him, and it’s not been going great. Bigoted slurs went up instantly. Advertisers are fleeing. There are fears it could go down any minute. Not even the former president who was booted from Twitter wants anything to do with it (though maybe for a pragmatic reason). What is Musk doing to save face (and his investors’ money)? Tweeting through it. Sometimes he even uses it to float wacky ideas that don’t seem prudent or even achievable. On Friday, he had another of his brilliant half-baked ideas.

Last week, Musk vowed to reinstate a mess of banned accounts, long as they don’t break the law. That could mean Twitter would be once again flooded with trolls, death threats, and other unsavory characters. It could also mean places like Google and Apple will ban it from their stores. But don’t worry, because if that happens, Musk has a Plan B.

As per Mediaite, right-wing podcaster Liz Wheeler advised Musk to simply “produce his own smartphone.” She claimed that half the country “would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android.” After all, Musk, she claims, “ builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”

Musk thought Wheeler was onto something. “I certainly hope it does not come to that,” Musk he wrote in a reply, “but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.”

The idea was warmly appreciated by Musk’s army of weird sycophants. Others, though, were less stoked. In fact, many made the same joke about Musk’s history of cars that catch fire and rockets that blow up on takeoff.

Some pointed out that it’s not entirely likely that Musk would follow through on an idea someone gave him on Twitter.

His investors, others pointed out, are probably even less happy than they. Have been.

But at least the Elon dorks came out in droves.

In the meantime, Twitter continues to bleed out users. But at least one of the finest Twitter accounts is planning to stay until Musk kills it.

