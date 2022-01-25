While tacking the now viral moment when President Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b*tch” during a Monday afternoon press brief, The View panel was divided on the seriousness of the incident. Guest host Lisa Ling was the most vocal critic of Biden’s “gaffe” and called it “yet more examples of men behaving badly.” Despite being a huge supporter of the administration, Sunny Hostin also agreed that “beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

However, Hostin praised Biden for personally calling Doocy to apologize, but things got heated when Ling argued that wasn’t enough. The guest host said that Biden needs to take things further and apologize to the whole country, which is when Whoopi Goldberg stepped in to shut the line of thinking down.

BIDEN INSULTS FOX NEWS REPORTER ON HOT MIC: After the president didn't take kindly to Fox News' Peter Doocy's line of questioning and later called him to "clear the air," the co-hosts and guest co-host @lisaling react.

“No! I’m sorry. He should acknowledge he’s human, because that happens sometimes, when people ask you endless stupid questions, from one particular place,” Whoopi said. “And sometimes, you just lose it for a second. The difference is, he said ‘OK, let me call him and apologize, because that happens.’ And I think that, for me, is the representation of what a human being, as president, should be.”

Joy Behar agreed with Whoopi’s take that Biden did enough by calling Doocy to apologize, and in the grand scheme of things, that Donald Trump did way worse during his time in office. When Hostin argued that Biden still needs to be held accountable for his actions, Behar fired back, “He’s not Charles Manson.”

