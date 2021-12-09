Michael B. Jordan stopped by The View on Thursday morning to promote his new movie, A Journal for Jordan, but what he mostly promoted was all kinds of thirst the second he stepped out on stage. As Whoopi Goldberg introduced the actor, a cameraman swooped into get the intro shot, but things noticeably went awry as he almost falls in front of Jordan who reacts as quickly as he can to help the crew member.

Even the cameraman fell out when Michael B. Jordan came out @TheView. #TheView pic.twitter.com/IYPjATBCY5 — Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) December 9, 2021

While the cameraman managed to avoid wiping out in front of the Black Panther actor, Jordan had another mess waiting for him when he made his way to the panel. Just as Whoopi managed to quiet down the audience, which was definitely feeling Jordan’s presence, Joy Behar lost control completely as she complimented the actor on his looks and made a crack about how she’s already “six months pregnant” just from looking at him.

“You know you’re not just a gorgeous guy,” Behar said with absolutely zero restraint. “You know, like they say, he’s fiiiiine!”

Michael B. Jordan is making everyone horny on #TheView rn pic.twitter.com/8aPWbGMVGB — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) December 9, 2021

Things quieted down as the conversation finally shifted to A Journal for Jordan, but it didn’t take long for Behar to start asking how he got into such a romantic mood for the film and basically wanted to know if Jordan has a girlfriend. Joy was not playing around today.

.@michaelb4jordan tells #TheView about taking on the role of Charles in #AJournalForJordan: “Legacy is so important.” “Telling the story through your words and through sacrifice, you make the most of the people around you… and it just had all of that in the one project.” pic.twitter.com/2mozidPja3 — The View (@TheView) December 9, 2021

The View fans watching at home not only loved Behar’s unbridled lust, but they were absolutely here for Jordan stopping by the daytime talk show. Like Behar, the reactions on social media were not shy.