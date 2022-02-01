Despite apologizing three times for her remarks about the Holocaust, including live on the air during Tuesday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg is reportedly still in trouble with ABC brass. The embattled co-host kicked up a whirlwind of controversy when she argued that the Holocaust “isn’t about race,” but instead, about “man’s inhumanity to man.” She has since walked back her comments several times and apologized to the Jewish people, but a new report claims that the situation isn’t simply going to blow over. Via Page Six:

“ABC staffers and Disney Network execs are saying Whoopi went way too far. And board members are not happy with her apology and want a fuller retraction. The word is that Whoopi is in ‘deep s–t,’” one ABC insider told us. “Why does Whoopi seemingly get a pass when others don’t? Perhaps this time she won’t. Many at the network — including her fellow hosts — believe Whoopi is too controversial now for the show.”

The anonymous insider also claims that co-host Joy Behar was particularly taken aback by Goldberg’s “dead wrong” remarks. “Joy found this particularly troubling and couldn’t believe Whoopi wouldn’t stand corrected until she was forced,” the source said.

Of course, gossip about backstage drama at The View is nothing new. During Meghan McCain‘s time on the panel, there were numerous rumors about her allegedly diva-like antics putting her at risk of being fired, and yet she remained on the show for years. Speaking of McCain, somebody couldn’t help but highlight the scandal at her old workplace.

Antisemitism is a cancer and a poison that is increasingly excused in our culture and television – and permeates spaces that should shock us all. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 31, 2022

(Via Page Six)