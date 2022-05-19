Whoopi Goldberg went to town on Republicans who voted against a domestic terrorism bill in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo last weekend. The View co-host called out the GOP, with the sole exception of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for turning what should’ve been an easy vote into another political skirmish.

“When did Washington really get to be a place where stopping domestic terrorism is divisive?” Goldberg said before blasting the Republican Party for voting against it, including two members who originally sponsored the bill.

LONE REPUBLICAN SUPPORTS DOMESTIC TERROR BILL: Following the Buffalo supermarket shooting, the House passed a bill to aid fight against domestic terrorism – #TheView panel questions why lawmakers couldn’t compromise. https://t.co/KwJQw6ywg4 pic.twitter.com/zZqkagoA4z — The View (@TheView) May 19, 2022

“The bill was put together to take care of targeted folks: Asian folks, Jews, women, Blacks. And [Republicans] just said, ‘No, no. We’re gonna create this bill, we’re gonna put it forth, we’re gonna get people to say to it, and then we’re gonna vote it down.’ So when you’re thinking about what direction we’re going in, just know where you’re being protected and how you’re not being protected.” She added, “This was a simple thing to do. Everybody could have done this.”

As the segment continued, Goldberg continued to voice her disbelief at the Republicans’ inaction. “I thought everybody was against white supremacy. I thought that’s what everybody said they were.”

Ultimately, The View host said it’s now up to voters to fix the problem by voting the GOP out. “If they don’t know what domestic terrorism is… if they pretend they don’t know, you have to make a decision with your voting fingers,” Goldberg instructed the audience.

