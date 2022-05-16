In a fiery rant on Monday morning episodes of The View, co-host Ana Navarro said its time to “name names and point fingers” when it comes to right wing politicians and TV personalities who have enabled the “Great Replacement theory” that led to the white supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend. Navarro then proceeded to do exactly that by name-checking Tucker Carlson, Fox News, and Elise Stefanik for their part in the rhetoric that led to the tragic event.

“Tucker Carlson mentioned the great replacement theory or some version of that more than 400 times on his show since 2016 according to The New York Times,” Navarro said. “Elise Stefanik bought ads on Facebook, and it’s not just them. It’s other hosts of Fox News. It’s other Republican leaders, and they need to be called out.”

After Buffalo mass shooting, The View guest co-host @ananavarro goes off on everyone involved in Fox News for spreading hate for profit: "If you are an advertiser… if you sit on the board… if you're a Republican donor… if you are a staffer… you are part of the problem." pic.twitter.com/4q9LPq2fmH — The Recount (@therecount) May 16, 2022

But Navarro was just warming up. She dragged everyone from advertisers to staffers to voters who are enabling the promotion of the racist theory that there’s a conspiracy to have immigrants and other racial minorities “replace” white Americans. Via Mediaite:

“And listen, if you are an advertiser, advertising on that station, you are part of the problem. If you sit on the board and are trying to be a civilized person, Paul Ryan, my friends, I’m talking to you. You are part of the problem. If you are a Republican donor tweeting about how bad you feel about this, but you’re donating to people like Elise Stefanik, you are part of the problem,” Navarro passionately argued. “If you are a staffer working for them, you are part of the problem. If you are voting for them, you are part of the problem.”

As The View audience applauded, Navarro floated a replacement theory of her own. “We should replace all these people peddling hate and making financial and political gain from spreading racism. We should replace them with the people who hold up American values.”

(Via Mediaite)