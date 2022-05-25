Whoopi Goldberg completely dispensed with pleasantries on Wednesday morning’s episode of The View where she called out Republicans who offer nothing but “thoughts and prayers” after deadly shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 elementary school children.

At the top of the panel discussion on the tragic event that arrived on the heels of a mass shooting less than two weeks ago in Buffalo, Goldberg threatened to “punch” the next Republican who responds with empty rhetoric that isn’t backed up by action. Via Mediaite:

“Why are we always at square one with this? And I swear to god if I hear another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’m going to punch somebody. I can’t take any thoughts and prayers,” said Goldberg. “If your thoughts and prayers were with everybody, you would have done something by now. It’s not like everybody’s not trying to make something happen. What the hell is going on?”

Clearly incensed by yet another senseless shooting, Goldberg turned things over to her co-hosts, starting with Joy Behar who was equally tired with Republicans “gaslighting” these situations.

“Stop saying it’s not guns that kill people, it’s people that kill people,” Behar said. “It’s guns that kill people, okay? Stop saying the opposite. Stop saying that mental illness is behind this. There’s mental illness in every country in the world, and they don’t have this problem. So stop gaslighting me on that one, and stop saying that you can have a good guy stop a bad guy with a gun.”

.@JoyVBehar: "Stop saying 'it's not guns that kill people, it's people that kill people' — it's guns that kill people." "There's mental illness in every country in the world, and they don't have this problem." pic.twitter.com/9Mp1cCn2vz — The View (@TheView) May 25, 2022

Ana Navarro blasted the lack of action after Sandy Hook, and how a decade later, an 18-year-old still has easy access to “weapons of war.”

.@ananavarro: "There is no reason why an 18-year-old should have access to weapons of war that can kill children in a matter of seconds." "What happened after Sandy Hook? We didn't pass legislation. We taught kids how to do more drills and we invented bullet proof backpacks." pic.twitter.com/1VUE4dNb0c — The View (@TheView) May 25, 2022

Sunny Hostin highlighted how guns are the “leading cause of death in children” in America:

.@Sunny: "Since 2020, guns are the leading cause of death of American children in our country — guns." "Perhaps the approach is that we should think about this as a public health issue instead of a gun reform issue… because truly it's a public health issue." pic.twitter.com/HRDtfrpUJf — The View (@TheView) May 25, 2022

And Sara Haines urged a passing of red flag laws in every state, which would’ve prevented the Uvalde shooter. “Can’t we all agree that people that have a problem or have threatened people should not have a weapon for a period of time?” Haines said.

.@SaraHaines: "We have to fight for red flag laws in every state." "Can't we all agree that people that have a problem or have threatened people should not have a weapon for a period of time?" pic.twitter.com/yeyrJ5Hkkm — The View (@TheView) May 25, 2022

(Via Mediaite)