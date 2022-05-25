In a press conference, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared some powerful words following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, which resulted in 22 fatalities as of this morning. Taylor Swift caught wind of that and has used what Kerr said to share her thoughts on the situation.
Re-posting the Kerr video, Swift added, “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022
In the original video, an emotional Kerr summarizes the situation and says in part:
“In the last ten days, we’ve had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in southern California, and now we have children murdered at school. When are we gonna do something?! I’m tired, I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there, I am so tired of the moments of silence. Enough! There’s 50 senators, right now, who refuse to vote on HR-8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it: to hold onto power. So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, and our elderly, and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like.”