In a press conference, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared some powerful words following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, which resulted in 22 fatalities as of this morning. Taylor Swift caught wind of that and has used what Kerr said to share her thoughts on the situation.

Re-posting the Kerr video, Swift added, “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

In the original video, an emotional Kerr summarizes the situation and says in part: