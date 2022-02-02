The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg generally keeps the show’s conversation from getting too out of line. Yet she went off the deep end in her own way on Monday with unfortunate remarks about the Holocaust, which she declared “isn’t about race,” despite the Nazi regime’s systematic and targeted extermination of Jews. Whoopi ended up apologizing three times for her remarks, but that wasn’t enough. Reports that Whoopi was in huge trouble turned out to be accurate, and on Tuesday night, ABC News suspended her for two weeks with ABC News president Kim Godwin declaring that Whoopi will “take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” which Godwin described as “wrong and hurtful.”

Godwin added, “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.” Well, former co-host Meghan McCain made her thoughts known by condemning Whoopi’s major slip-up. And she’s not the only one who’s graced that soundstage and is now weighing in, but in a different way. The Daily Beast reports that “co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro are furious with the network’s decision.” Not only that, but Navarro spoke directly to The Daily Beast:

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View,” she said on Tuesday evening. “This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

And the show will go on. Wednesday’s program will feature guests including fashion designer Christian Siriano and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who will discuss how he’s slashing drug prices and using his billionaire powers for good.

