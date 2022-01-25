Some of the billionaire behavior during the pandemic has been, well, not fantastic. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been blasting off into space penis-shaped rocket and taking joyrides with Captain Kirk while SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been firing shots at Bezos and making “pp” jokes on Twitter. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has ventured away on a more altruistic path. To each his own!

Cuban hasn’t been afraid to dip his toes into political and social issues over the years. And what he’s done now could lead to a paradigm shift in the pharmaceutical industry. Actually, Cuban’s newest venture is a huge swing at Big Pharma and makes him the antithesis of Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli. Cuban has launched his own online pharmacy, which he tweeted about with a link to the website where users can buy generic drugs at cost plus a 15% (or so) margin to cover overhead.

If you are looking for lower pricing on your generic drug purchases, go to https://t.co/LYIIV9Pqzd and sign up ! All drugs are priced at cost plus 15% ! Sign up and share your thoughts and experiences with us ! https://t.co/bFXCMccmvy — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 20, 2022

As a quickie example, Cuban’s pharmacy is buying drugs directly from manufacturers and selling them for cheap. As in, the generic version of Prozac for less than $4 per month, versus around $20 at a retail pharmacy, and it all adds up. He’s assuring people that they’re adding additional prescription drugs as swiftly as possible, and the company’s even building a Dalllas-based factory to provide injectibles.

We will add them as quickly as we can. We are building a plant in Dallas so that we can do our own injectibles as well . https://t.co/h08SYvR3xJ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 22, 2022

People are pretty shook to see their $200 meds go for $20 at Cuban’s company.

https://t.co/jYSNkP6CwT set up an account and give us feedback ! https://t.co/7h30LAR6qz — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 25, 2022

So, Mark Cuban started this company not only selling affordable drugs but also with a breakdown of why they charge what they charge. I’m kinda shook? My meds that usually cost over $200 would only be $20 here… https://t.co/MI7bamhWgi — Lord Lakyn (@OgLakyn) January 24, 2022

And this has led to some “In a world of Elon Musks, be a Mark Cuban” and “In a billionaire world full of Jeff Bezos be a #MarkCuban”-style responses.