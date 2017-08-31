The Best Chips In The World, According To The Masses

It’s hard to beat a good bag of chips. It’s the perfect side to a sandwich and the great snack at a party. It’s salt, starch, and some amalgam of lab-tested flavors that form an unnatural yet delicious morsel.
But, which chips deserve “best in the world” status? That’s hard to say. There are a lot of options out there from the piquant salt and vinegars to cheese dusted classics. Over at Ranker, they asked the world to throw down the crispy fried potato, tortilla, and what-ever-Pringles-are gauntlet for answers. A top ten emerged after nearly 100,000 votes. Warning: Salt and vinegar landed at 21 and the divinely crisp and well-flavored Kettle Chips hit 26th! People, people, people — Kettle Chips deserve a spot on all our BBQ tables, poker tables, and coffee tables while viewing sports or gaming or some such activity. They’re the ultimate in crunchy, salty, potato-y greatness. But, okay. 26th. Sure…
Anyway, let’s dive in and see where your favorite chips landed in the rankings.
10. SPICY SWEET CHILI DORITOS
The tenth place feels like a solid slot for a Dorito to sit. These tortilla chips have a decent balance of spice and sweet built right into each and every chip. They aren’t overpowering in either the spicy or sweet direction and make for a great base for some kickass homemade nachos.
How the hell are Doritos’ Nacho Chees(i)e(r) chips not on this list?
Nacho Cheese Doritos not in the top five is an error on the voters’ part.
Any list of the top chips without Ruffles All-Dressed isn’t really valid. I invite you all to come to Canada to learn about the peak of these savory snacks. Also deserving of an honorary mention: Hostess Hickory Sticks, Lays Ketchup Chips, and Humpty Dumpty Ringolos.
I’m not joking, everytime I cross the border into BC, I stop for a bag of salt and vinegar Hardbites.
Ringolos are the shit! Yesssss… <3
Sun Chips are the dirt worst, yuck!!
I thought they’d gone out of business years ago.
Sun Chips exist to remind us that sometimes lunches can suck.
I remember them being huge in the 90s for a spell and then disappearing completely. I always preferred my grain-based cracker in Triscuit form anyway.
No Miss Vickie’s Salt and Vingar or Smart Food Popcorn?
this list brought to you by Lay’s, Doritos, and Pringles
Oh man – why the Sun Chips hate? I’d take a box of the worst Sun Chip of them all – the Original – over a Cool Ranch Dorito any day.
The biggest problem with Cool Ranch Doritos is that aftertaste that doesn’t leave your mouth for like a day and a half, even if you only eat one chip.
Hot Takes!
I made a mistake and thought Pringles could do no wrong and ended up with a can of Pringles Cheeseburger Flavor. Hands down worst tasting chip evah.
Weird, that makes sense on paper.
like Dawn replied I’m shocked that someone able to profit $8730 in a few weeks on the
internet . you can try this out>>>>>>[www.fl-y.com]
Any list with any Pringles product as a “best” item is sad testament to the state of the world.
With the possible exception of “Best stacking semi-edible item” Pringles is worthy only of scorn.
Yeah, it’s like when you look at how much beer Budweiser and Miller actually sell. These products are massively popular…
This is like reading a top 10 movies list that includes 3 Godfathers, 3 Star Wars, and two Zach Braff movies, and then the #1 movie of all-time is Mad Men.
That’s pretty good.
Also, all of these flavors are sold in the American market, yet there’s no other chips from any other countries? And these are the greatest, “IN THE WORLD?” Nah, man. Lay’s Miang-kum Potato Chips FTW.
One of my favorites is bacon flavored chips in the Czech Republic. I’m also down with seaweed.