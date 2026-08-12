Alex Warren Chooses His Lifetime Anthem On ‘Sound Check’

There’s nothing ordinary about Alex Warren. His debut album, 2025’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid, featured “Ordinary,” one of the biggest songs of the decade with over two billion streams and counting. Now, Warren is back with a new album, Wildchild, out August 28 via Atlantic Records. The singles, including “Fever Dream,” “Fine Place to Die”, and “Passenger,” are in our rotation — but what are some of Warren’s favorite songs?

Warren sat down with Uproxx‘s Jeremy Hecht in the latest episode of Sound Check, where music meets tough decisions. The “Rescuer” singer had to pick between two different-sounding songs with the ultimate goal of Hecht guessing his lifetime anthem. The choices weren’t easy: there’s Wiz Khalifa vs. Linkin Park, Ed Sheeran vs. Bruno Mars, Hall & Oates vs. Coldplay, and even Alex Warren (“You’ll Be Alright, Kid”) vs. Alex Warren (“Save You A Seat”). Along the way, Warren discussed the iconic artists who inspire his songwriting, meeting Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and dealing with loss, while also reflecting on how his experiences have shaped his creative journey.

Will Jeremy be able to guess Alex Warren’s lifetime anthem? You’ll have to watch him take the Sound Check challenge in the video above to find out.

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