The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling 6/22/17: Forces Of Nature

Impact Wrestling

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and—hopefully—friend. It’s been a month of recaps, so I really do hope you consider me a friend now. No, I won’t be your plus one to your high school friend’s wedding, but you can like follow me on Twitter or whatever.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world.

Previously: You should just read last week’s recap. That’s what they’re here for.