The Best Music Of 2016

Our year-end music favorites, broken down by genre

12.30.16 2 days ago 2 Comments
‘Mean Girls’ Gets A World Premiere Date For Its Musical Incarnation

12.31.16 9 hours ago
Tito Ortiz Bragged About His Massive Payday From Betting Against Ronda Rousey

12.31.16 10 hours ago 4 Comments
Leslie Jordan Says ‘Will And Grace’ Is Coming Back With A New Batch Of Episodes

12.31.16 11 hours ago 3 Comments
Ryan Seacrest Was Trapped In An Elevator Under The Times Square NYE Ball

12.31.16 12 hours ago
The NBA’s Top 100 Dunks Of The Year Are The Perfect Way To Say Goodbye To 2016

12.31.16 13 hours ago
LeBron James Praised Isaiah Thomas For Being The Celtics’ ‘Clear-Cut Star’

12.31.16 13 hours ago 2 Comments
Nicki Minaj’s New Hero Is Billy Eichner And She Wants To Meet His ‘Petty Ass’

12.31.16 13 hours ago
John Cena Calls Out Roman Reigns For Laughing At Kevin Owens Heckling A Fan

12.31.16 14 hours ago 13 Comments
The U.S. President-Elect Kicked Off NYE By Trolling His ‘Enemies’ And ‘Those Who Have Fought Me’ On Twitter

12.31.16 15 hours ago 12 Comments
Russian Hackers Reportedly Infiltrated A Vermont Power Company, Raising Concerns Over The U.S. Power Grid

12.31.16 17 hours ago 20 Comments
Justin Bieber Effectively Captures The Proper Reaction To Ronda Rousey’s Shocking Loss

12.31.16 17 hours ago 10 Comments
The Audio From Ronda Rousey’s Corner Makes Watching Her Loss To Amanda Nunes More Brutal

12.31.16 18 hours ago 12 Comments
