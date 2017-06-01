UPROXX
Is 'Silence' Honest Introspection Or Scorsese's Public Penance?
In the long, gloomy film, Martin Scorsese considers faith.
Vince Mancini
01.06.17
3 days ago
28 Comments
Box-Office Experts Once Again Underestimated The Drawing Power Of A Majority Black Cast
Dustin Rowles
01.09.17
5 mins ago
It’s OK That There’s A ‘La La Land’ Backlash
Mike Ryan
01.09.17
8 mins ago
Julianna Margulies Doesn’t Appear In ‘The Good Fight’ Trailer, But There’s Plenty Of Cursing
Andrew Husband
01.09.17
26 mins ago
Frank Ocean Expresses Support For Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Comments
Alex Galbraith
01.09.17
55 mins ago
2 Comments
The 1975 Will Headline Madison Square Garden Show As Part Of Their 2017 Victory Lap
Alex Galbraith
01.09.17
57 mins ago
Trump Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Will Reportedly Serve As A Senior Adviser In The White House
Kimberly Ricci
01.09.17
1 hour ago
2 Comments
LIKE
TWEET
Donald Trump Predictably Lashed Out At Meryl Streep On Twitter Following Her Moving Golden Globes Speech
Stacey Ritzen
6 hours ago
• 26 Comments
LIKE
TWEET
North Korea Sends A Message To Trump: We Can Launch A Nuclear Missile ‘Anytime And Anywhere’
Kimberly Ricci
3 hours ago
• 3 Comments
It’s OK That There’s A ‘La La Land’ Backlash
Mike Ryan
7 mins ago
‘Three Amigos’ Revisited: Still Charming And Singularly Strange At 30
Vince Mancini
4 hours ago
• 18 Comments
The Creative Duo Behind Netflix's 'One Day At A Time' On How They Beat The Reboot Jinx
Alan Sepinwall
6 hours ago
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film
Alyssa Fikse
01.08.17
19 hours ago
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto Doesn’t Care About Your Stupid Food Trends
Christopher Osburn
01.09.17
6 hours ago
Why Is Skip Bayless So Afraid To Break From His Same Tired Script?
Ashley Burns
3 hours ago
• 2 Comments
Joey Harrington Shares His Favorite Food Experiences In Portland, Oregon
Ariel Woodruff
3 hours ago
Let Photographer Woody Gooch Shift The Way You See The Ocean
Natalie Snyder
6 hours ago
NatGeo Wants To Send You On The Adventure Of A Lifetime Through Africa
Nikta Nilchian
01.09.17
1 hour ago
‘Sherlock’ Releases A Trailer For What May Be Its Final Episode, Complete With A Gratuitous Explosion
Andrew Husband
01.09.17
1 hour ago
Trump Has Fired The People In Charge Of Maintaining And Fixing America’s Nukes
Dan Seitz
01.09.17
1 hour ago
2 Comments
DeAndre Jordan Revealed He’s Had A Crush On Meryl Streep Since He Was A Kid
Dave Lozo
01.09.17
1 hour ago
Jim Carrey Joining Alice Cooper Onstage With Full Face Makeup Doesn’t Need To Make Sense
Alex Galbraith
01.09.17
1 hour ago
The Rock And Priyanka Chopra Are Attractive Rivals In The ‘Baywatch’ International Trailer
Josh Kurp
01.09.17
2 hours ago
2 Comments
You Can Now Own Tupac’s Extra Raunchy Prison Love Letter
John Gotty
01.09.17
2 hours ago
Tinashe’s Studio Session Nightmare Shows How Ruthless The Music Business Really Is
Delenda Joseph
01.09.17
2 hours ago
8 Comments
Nicki Minaj And Lil Wayne Have Reunited And It Feels So Good
Delenda Joseph
01.09.17
2 hours ago
The Implication Of This ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Fan Theory Is What We Pretty Much Already Knew
Alex Diedrick
01.09.17
2 hours ago
Ted Cruz And The Texas Governor Met With Taiwan’s President Against The Objections Of China
Andrew Husband
01.09.17
2 hours ago
The Internet Is Brutally Mocking Donald Trump By Speculating What Else He Thinks Is Overrated
Stacey Ritzen
01.09.17
3 hours ago
5 Comments
