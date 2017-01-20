UPROXX
'Resident Evil': Past, Present, And Future
For hardcore fans and those playing catch up, we give you the 'Resident Evil' Storybook
Chris Eggertsen
01.20.17
1 day ago
The Latest
Madonna’s F-Bombs And More Highlight The Famous Names Supporting The Women’s Marches Worldwide
Andrew Roberts
01.21.17
1 min ago
Watch These Women Who Never Met Before Flawlessly Perform A Women’s March Anthem
Caitlin White
01.21.17
25 mins ago
Gregg Popovich Popped Off On How He Doesn’t Buy Donald Trump’s ‘Act’
Brad Rowland
01.21.17
42 mins ago
Donald Trump’s Inauguration Failed to Top Barack Obama’s 2009 TV Audience
Dan MacRae
01.21.17
2 hours ago
3 Comments
Justin Bieber On The Weeknd: ‘That Sh*t’s Wack’
Bansky Gonzalez
01.21.17
3 hours ago
3 Comments
Trump Gets Defensive About His Turnout As Women’s Marches See Millions Take To The Streets Worldwide
Dan MacRae
01.21.17
3 hours ago
3 Comments
What's Trending
Watch Trump Spokesman Sean Spicer Engage In Some Blatant, Huffy Gaslighting Over The Inauguration Crowd Size
Brett Michael
01.21.17
1 hour ago
9 Comments
Photos From The Many Massive Women’s Marches That Took Place All Across The World Today
Steve Bramucci
01.21.17
1 hour ago
Japandroids' New Album Is A Minor Miracle
The band evolves without sacrificing what made them magical
Steven Hyden
01.19.17
2 days ago
• 4 Comments
Sundance Kicks Off With Al Gore’s Sobering, Depressing ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’
Mike Ryan
01.20.17
1 day ago
One Woman's Mission To Create Cardboard Houses For The Homeless
Presented By
Toyota Corolla
Let's Talk About The Big Twist From 'The Good Place' Finale
Alan Sepinwall
01.19.17
2 days ago
• 40 Comments
Kyle Long On 'Clueless' People, His Twitter Babysitter, And Howie Long Movies
Robby Kalland
01.20.17
1 day ago
• 2 Comments
Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 8: Restaurant Wars And Petty Squabbles
Vince Mancini
1 day ago
• 17 Comments
Here Are Our Selections For The 2017 NBA All-Star Game Reserves
Bill DiFilippo
and
Brad Rowland
1 day ago
Changing The Landscapes Of Cities With Massive Murals
Allison Sanchez
01.18.17
3 days ago
FX Teases A Glamorous Brand Of Celebrity Beef With ‘Feud’
Dan MacRae
01.21.17
4 hours ago
A Sign At The Women’s March Reminded Us What Happened In The 2016 NBA Finals
Bill DiFilippo
01.21.17
5 hours ago
6 Comments
The BBC Goofed Up The Subtitles During The Inauguration And It May Be An Improvement
Dan MacRae
01.21.17
5 hours ago
A Suspect Is In Custody After A Washington Man Was Shot At A Donald Trump Protest
Chris Zois
01.21.17
7 hours ago
5 Comments
Jimmy Kimmel Sent Donald Trump’s Number One Fan To Troll Around The Inauguration
Dan MacRae
01.21.17
7 hours ago
LeBron James Convincingly Argued Why Gregg Popovich Is The Greatest Coach Of All Time
Bill DiFilippo
01.21.17
8 hours ago
3 Comments
Trevor Noah Gave A Very Musical Response To Trump Officially Taking On The Role Of President
Chris Zois
01.21.17
8 hours ago
Hundreds Of Thousands Take To The Streets For Women’s Marches Against Trump Around The Globe
Chris Zois
01.21.17
8 hours ago
14 Comments
Stephen Colbert On Trump’s Inauguration: ‘Like Lincoln Huffing Paint Thinner’
Andrew Roberts
01.21.17
9 hours ago
Savor That Latte! Starbucks Makes A Historic Expansion To Their Parental Leave Program
Zach Johnston
01.21.17
9 hours ago
Vin Diesel Urges Marvel Not To Ditch Their Plans For An ‘Inhumans’ Movie
Andrew Roberts
01.21.17
9 hours ago
Trump's First 100 Days
How Will Trump Wield His Executive Power To Undo Obama's Legacy?
Keeping America’s Constitution Relevant In A Rapidly Changing World Has Become Virtually Impossible
Christian Long
01.10.17
2 weeks ago
3 Comments
How Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy Could Affect The U.S. Economy And Consumers
Chris Zois
01.12.17
1 week ago
4 Comments
Will Term Limits ‘Drain The Swamp’ Or Drain The Power Of Your Vote?
Jason Tabrys
and
Andrew Husband
01.05.17
2 weeks ago
9 Comments
President Donald Trump’s Dark, Combative Inaugural Address Echoed His Campaign Speeches, Finished With A Clenched Fist
Chris Zois
01.20.17
1 day ago
47 Comments
Optimal Health & Wellness
Going Off Social Media Might Be Better For Your Mental Health
Check Out 2017’s Hot Travel Destinations And Hidden Gems
Steve Bramucci
01.17.17
5 days ago
5 Comments
‘You Don’t Need To Get Weird’ — A Sex Therapist Explains How To Have Your Best Sex Ever In 2017
Mark Shrayber
01.18.17
3 days ago
4 Comments
Want To Live Forever? Science Says It’s Time To Start Chugging Coffee Now
Mark Shrayber
01.17.17
4 days ago
Can A Month On The ‘Moon Juice Diet’ Make You Into A Sacred Forest Pixie?
Estelle Laure
01.11.17
1 week ago
8 Comments
Bill Maher Calls Trump Voters ‘Pillbillies’ To Kick Off A New Season Of ‘Real Time’
Andrew Roberts
01.21.17
10 hours ago
17 Comments
‘The Big Sick’ Breaks Out Big At Sundance For Kumail Nanjiani
Mike Ryan
01.21.17
11 hours ago
‘Ace Of Cakes’ Chef Duff Goldman Knocks Trump’s Inauguration Cake For Copying His Design For President Obama
Chris Zois
01.21.17
11 hours ago
4 Comments
This Street Artist Captures The Innocent Moments Of Childhood
Allison Sanchez
01.21.17
11 hours ago
Piers Morgan Is Getting Ripped Apart For Making The Women’s March On Washington All About Him
Josh Kurp
01.21.17
12 hours ago
8 Comments
James Cameron Might Be Returning To The ‘Terminator’ Franchise
Alyssa Fikse
01.20.17
22 hours ago
5 Comments
