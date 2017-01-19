UPROXX
News
Sections
Main
First 100 Days
Tracking The Policies Of A New White House
The Intercept
Fearless, Adversarial Journalism
Featured
News
Texas Is Leading The Right-Wing Crusade Against Planned Parenthood
News
Donald Trump, Rebellious Mayors, And The Fight To Preserve Sanctuary Cities
Entertainment
Sections
TV
Movies
Hitfix
What's Alan Watching
Inside Television with Alan Sepinwall
The Oscar Chase
Chronicling the 2016 Awards Season
Gaming
Web Culture
Featured
Movies
Sundance Kicks Off With Al Gore’s Sobering, Depressing ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’
Sepinwall
Nine Questions About ‘The Good Place’ Season Finale Twist
Sports
Sections
Main
Dime
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
NFL
College Football
MMA
Featured
ProWrestling
Here Are Your WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Predictions & Analysis
ProWrestling
The WWE Superstars Who Never Won A Royal Rumble Match, But Should Have
Music
Sections
Main
RealTalk
Hip Hop on UPROXX
Uncharted
The Best Musicians You Haven't Heard of Yet
Featured
Music
Delicate Steve Makes Worldess Music So Catchy You’ll Sing Along To His Instrumental Album ‘This Is Steve’
Music
Premiere: Welles’ Deadhead Desperation Simmers On His Debut Single ‘Are You Feeling Like Me’
Life & Discovery
Sections
Main
Food & Drink
Smart and fresh, never basic
Travel & Adventure
Explore The World You Are Inheriting
Health
Lifehack Your Body and Soul
Featured
Life
Photos And Stories From The Women’s March, One Week Later
Life
These Desserts Inspired By Your Childhood Will Make You Feel Warm And Safe Again
Real Stories
Culture-Defining Longform Stories and Oral Histories
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’
How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early '90s
See More...
Shows
Featured
One Woman’s Mission To Create Cardboard Houses For The Homeless
Gorillaz Return After Six Years With Apocalyptic ‘Hallelujah Money’ Video On Inauguration Eve
This Mural Painted With Blood Seeks To Heal Our Nation’s Wounds
See More...
Search for:
About
About
Privacy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Get UPROXX Everywhere.
Follow @UPROXX
Member
Sign Up
Sign In
Reinventing The Cardboard House
With her "Cardborigami," Tina Hovsepian hopes to provide structurally sound shelter to the world's impoverished
Presented By
Toyota Corolla
The Latest
Trump’s Appointment Of Steve Bannon To A Key National Security Spot Sparks A #StopPresidentBannon Protest
Kimberly Ricci
01.29.17
33 mins ago
Maisie Williams Has Had Enough Of The ‘Annoying’ Pursuit Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers
Dan MacRae
01.29.17
43 mins ago
Kristaps Porzingis Dunked All Over Dwight Howard Despite Getting Hit In The Face
Bill DiFilippo
01.29.17
1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving Made Russell Westbrook Look Silly With A Filthy Crossover
Robby Kalland
01.29.17
1 hour ago
Trump Has His First White House Movie Screening As Protests Spark Across The Country
Dan MacRae
01.29.17
1 hour ago
2 Comments
A Single Tweet Has Finally Made ‘Skate 4’ A Reality And Gamers Are Thrilled
Jason Nawara
01.29.17
2 hours ago
What's Trending
Lyft Donates $1 Million To The ACLU While The #DeleteUber Movement Gains Momentum
Andrew Roberts
01.29.17
5 hours ago
5 Comments
Trump Gives Former Breitbart Chief Steve Bannon A Top Seat On The National Security Council
Andrew Roberts
01.29.17
8 hours ago
7 Comments
Weekend Box Office: One Minor Hit, A Dud, And A Flop
Dustin Rowles
6 hours ago
• 5 Comments
Trump's Muslim Ban Is A Uniquely Inhumane, Bigoted, And Shameful Act
The Intercept
01.28.17
1 day ago
• 20 Comments
‘The Salesman’ Tells A Slow-Boiling Story Of Revenge Gone Wrong
Keith Phipps
01.26.17
3 days ago
The Golden Age Of Rap Music Videos
Rap music videos are only getting stranger and more ambitious, despite being less culturally relevant
Alex Galbraith
01.27.17
2 days ago
• 8 Comments
Inside ESPN's Incredible '30 For 30: This Is The XFL'
Ashley Burns
2 days ago
• 5 Comments
The Unforgettable 'Primer' Captures The Sundance Essence At Its Purest
Keith Phipps
2 days ago
• 3 Comments
Kyle Mooney On ‘Brigsby Bear,’ ‘SNL,’ And The Bruce Chandling Movie He's Thinking About
Mike Ryan
2 days ago
Shaq And Reebok’s Designer Take You Behind The Creation Of The Iconic Shaq Attaq
Robby Kalland
2 days ago
WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Open Discussion Thread
Brandon Stroud
01.29.17
2 hours ago
123 Comments
Concertgoer In ICU After A Kick From A Man In Steel-Toed Boots Shattered Her Jaw At A Hardcore Show
Zac Gelfand
01.29.17
2 hours ago
As His Wolverine Send-Off ‘Logan’ Looms, Hugh Jackman Reveals His Early Trouble With The Role
Dan MacRae
01.29.17
2 hours ago
Barbadian Immigrant Stands Against Trump’s Immigration Order
Caitlin White
01.29.17
3 hours ago
Kal Penn Transforms A User’s Xenophobic Tweet Into A Brilliant Way To Raise $250K For Refugees
Dan MacRae
01.29.17
4 hours ago
Trump’s White House May Soon Require Foreign Visitors To Disclose Their Social Media Info And Phone Contacts
Kimberly Ricci
01.29.17
5 hours ago
2 Comments
CM Punk Has Been ‘Feverishly’ Pestering UFC For Another Fight
Ryan Harkness
01.29.17
5 hours ago
7 Comments
Kellyanne Conway Brushes Off The Chaos At U.S. Airports As ‘A Small Price To Pay’ For Border Security
Kimberly Ricci
01.29.17
6 hours ago
10 Comments
Weekend Box Office: One Minor Hit, A Dud, And A Flop
Dustin Rowles
01.29.17
6 hours ago
5 Comments
A U.S. Service Member Was Killed In Yemen During President Trump’s First Counterterror Raid
Kimberly Ricci
01.29.17
7 hours ago
Steve Kerr Thinks Steph Curry Is Finally Comfortable With Kevin Durant, Which Could Be Terrifying
Robby Kalland
01.29.17
8 hours ago
Trump's First 100 Days
The Perils Facing America's National Parks
The Trump White House And GOP Congress Are Starting A War On Women’s Reproductive Rights
Kimberly Ricci
01.26.17
3 days ago
78 Comments
Donald Trump, Rebellious Mayors, And The Fight To Preserve Sanctuary Cities
Chris Zois
01.27.17
2 days ago
The Trump Cabinet Confirmation Scorecard: Who’s In?
Andrew Husband
01.25.17
4 days ago
5 Comments
Trump May Want To Cut Regulations But Congress Wants To Beat Him To It
Dan Seitz
01.23.17
6 days ago
6 Comments
Optimal Health & Wellness
2017's Hottest Travel Destinations And Hidden Gems
The Author Of ‘The Case Against Sugar’ Unpacks His Hatred For The Sweet Stuff
Allison Sanchez
01.23.17
6 days ago
Aruba Is The Hottest Destination For Americans Burnt Out On Politics
Kimberly Ricci
01.24.17
5 days ago
On Leaving Social Media In Order To Salvage Your Sanity
Dan Seitz
01.18.17
2 weeks ago
6 Comments
Can A Month On The ‘Moon Juice Diet’ Make You Into A Sacred Forest Pixie?
Estelle Laure
01.11.17
3 weeks ago
8 Comments
Justin Bieber Hit The Ice At The NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout And Was Smashed Into The Glass For His Troubles
Andrew Roberts
01.28.17
20 hours ago
See All The Huge Knockouts And Finishes From UFC On FOX Denver
Ryan Harkness
01.28.17
20 hours ago
Trump’s Immigration Ban Has Been Partially Suspended By A Federal Judge, Bars The Deportation Of Refugees
Andrew Roberts
01.28.17
20 hours ago
35 Comments
Snoop Dogg Forgot To Use Radio Edits While DJing The NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Bill DiFilippo
01.28.17
22 hours ago
5 Comments
Donald Trump’s Muslim Immigration Ban Earns Condemnation From Hollywood And The Arts Community
Dan MacRae
01.28.17
23 hours ago
14 Comments
Conor McGregor Is Dead Set On Making Floyd Mayweather His Next Opponent
Ryan Harkness
01.28.17
1 day ago
3 Comments
UPROXX
Job at Uproxx
Contact
Advertising
About UPROXX
Privacy Policy
Staff
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP