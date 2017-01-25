UPROXX
News
Sections
Main
First 100 Days
Tracking The Policies Of A New White House
The Intercept
Fearless, Adversarial Journalism
Featured
News
After The Women’s March: What To Do Now?
News
The Trump Cabinet Confirmation Scorecard: Who’s In?
Entertainment
Sections
TV
Movies
Hitfix
What's Alan Watching
Inside Television with Alan Sepinwall
The Oscar Chase
Chronicling the 2016 Awards Season
Gaming
Web Culture
Featured
Movies
Sundance Kicks Off With Al Gore’s Sobering, Depressing ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’
Sepinwall
Nine Questions About ‘The Good Place’ Season Finale Twist
Sports
Sections
Main
Dime
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
NFL
College Football
MMA
Featured
DimeMag
Kyrie Irving Dishes On The All-Star Game, Inspiring Kids, And Why He Has That ‘Friends’ Tattoo
ProWrestling
The WWE Superstars Who Never Won A Royal Rumble Match, But Should Have
Music
Sections
Main
RealTalk
Hip Hop on UPROXX
Uncharted
The Best Musicians You Haven't Heard of Yet
Featured
Music
Father John Misty’s New Film ‘Pure Comedy’ Is A Tender Commentary On The Human Experience
Music
The Lead Single Off Thundercat’s New Album ‘Drunk’ Features His Hero Kenny Loggins
Life & Discovery
Sections
Main
Food & Drink
Smart and fresh, never basic
Travel & Adventure
Explore The World You Are Inheriting
Health
Lifehack Your Body and Soul
Featured
Life
VR, Sex Juice, And Fembots: Chasing The Future Of Sex At The Adult Entertainment Expo
Life
These Historical Protest Photos Feel Incredibly Relevant Right Now
Real Stories
Culture-Defining Longform Stories and Oral Histories
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’
How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early '90s
See More...
Shows
Featured
This ‘Willy Wonka’ Fan Theory Might Change How You See The Already Frightening Kid’s Story
This Mural Painted With Blood Seeks To Heal Our Nation’s Wounds
One Woman’s Mission To Create Cardboard Houses For The Homeless
See More...
Search for:
About
About
Privacy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Get UPROXX Everywhere.
Follow @UPROXX
Member
Sign Up
Sign In
Farewell Mary Tyler Moore
She was One Of TV's Greatest, Most Important Stars, and will forever be a feminist icon
Alan Sepinwall
01.25.17
14 hours ago
3 Comments
The Latest
Jimmy Kimmel Has A Solution To The ‘Billion Dollar’ Lawsuit Facing The Makers Of Hatchimals
Andrew Roberts
01.26.17
4 hours ago
Leah Remini’s Appearance On ‘Conan’ Ruffled Some Feathers At The Church Of Scientology
Andrew Roberts
01.26.17
5 hours ago
The Trump Administration Will Be Releasing A Weekly List Of Crimes Perpetrated By Immigrants
Alyssa Fikse
01.25.17
6 hours ago
6 Comments
Dick Van Dyke Paid Heartfelt Tribute To His Onscreen Partner Mary Tyler Moore
Alyssa Fikse
01.25.17
7 hours ago
DC Reportedly Calls For A ‘Flash’ Rewrite As The Project Continues Its Hunt For A Director
Alyssa Fikse
01.25.17
8 hours ago
2 Comments
These T-Rex Engagement Photos Are More Beautiful Than Anything Humans Could Muster Up
Dan MacRae
01.25.17
10 hours ago
What's Trending
‘Full Frontal’ Gives Some Much Needed Scorn To Trump’s Inauguration Eve Concert
Andrew Roberts
01.25.17
6 hours ago
Bad Lip Reading Breaks Down Exactly What Donald Trump Said To Barack Obama On Inauguration Day
Josh Kurp
01.25.17
18 hours ago
Let’s Dork Out With Mark Hamill At Sundance About The New ‘Star Wars’ Title
Mike Ryan
18 hours ago
After The Women's March: What To Do Now?
Practical ways to embrace progressive activism each and every day
Alyssa Fikse
19 hours ago
• 13 Comments
‘Welcome To The Dollhouse’ Helped A Generation Of Girls Grow Up
Judy Berman
21 hours ago
Let's Not Make The Oscar Race The Story Of 'La La Land' Vs. 'Moonlight'
Steven Hyden
21 hours ago
• 5 Comments
Archie And Friends Go Very Dark For The CW's 'Riverdale'
Alan Sepinwall
21 hours ago
• 2 Comments
Chasing The Future Of Sex At The Adult Entertainment Expo
Mark Shrayber
18 hours ago
Father John Misty's New Film 'Pure Comedy' Is A Gift Of Vulnerability
Caitlin White
17 hours ago
NBA Power Rankings Week 13: The Cavs Are Still Good And No One Should Panic
Brad Rowland
18 hours ago
‘Arrow’ Debuts Its Midseason Premiere On This Week’s Geeky TV
Dan Seitz
01.25.17
10 hours ago
83 Comments
The Trailer For ‘My Cousin Rachel’ Is A Sexy Psychological Gothic Thriller
Donna Dickens
01.25.17
11 hours ago
Trump Supporter Leaves An African American Waitress $450 Tip To Promote Unity
Mark Shrayber
01.25.17
11 hours ago
15 Comments
Selena Gomez’s ‘Passion Project For Netflix Teases Intrigue, Paranoia And Some Rather Damning Cassettes
Dan MacRae
01.25.17
11 hours ago
Panda Express Wants To Give You Free Food For The Chinese New Year
Allison Sanchez
01.25.17
11 hours ago
An Alt-National Parks Service Twitter Handle Is Resisting Climate Change Suppression
Chris Zois
01.25.17
12 hours ago
2 Comments
Ronda Rousey Is Ready To Be Pepper Sprayed At Standing Rock If Neccessary To Stop The Pipeline
Ryan Harkness
01.25.17
12 hours ago
5 Comments
Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP Gets Burned By An OB/GYN After Telling Women To Put Jade Eggs In Their Vaginas
Mark Shrayber
01.25.17
12 hours ago
4 Comments
Donald Trump Believes Torture ‘Absolutely’ Works: ‘We Have To Fight Fire With Fire’
Chris Zois
01.25.17
12 hours ago
14 Comments
What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ And ‘The Path’ Premiere New Seasons
Jessica Toomer
01.25.17
13 hours ago
4 Comments
Michael Bay Is Making A ‘Sci-Fun’ Movie About Trump Bankrupting The Country Called ‘Little America’
Dan Seitz
01.25.17
14 hours ago
Trump's First 100 Days
The Trump Cabinet Confirmation Scorecard: Who's In?
Trump May Want To Cut Regulations But Congress Wants To Beat Him To It
Dan Seitz
01.23.17
3 days ago
6 Comments
The Environment, Guns, And Healthcare: How Trump Will Use Executive Power To Undo Obama’s Legacy
Andrew Husband
01.19.17
7 days ago
18 Comments
Keeping America’s Constitution Relevant In A Rapidly Changing World Has Become Virtually Impossible
Christian Long
01.10.17
2 weeks ago
4 Comments
How Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy Could Affect The U.S. Economy And Consumers
Chris Zois
01.12.17
2 weeks ago
7 Comments
Optimal Health & Wellness
UNDERSTANDING THE CASE AGAINST SUGAR
Check Out 2017’s Hot Travel Destinations And Hidden Gems
Steve Bramucci
01.17.17
1 week ago
5 Comments
On Leaving Social Media In Order To Salvage Your Sanity
Dan Seitz
01.18.17
1 week ago
4 Comments
‘You Don’t Need To Get Weird’ — A Sex Therapist Explains How To Have Your Best Sex Ever In 2017
Mark Shrayber
01.18.17
1 week ago
6 Comments
Can A Month On The ‘Moon Juice Diet’ Make You Into A Sacred Forest Pixie?
Estelle Laure
01.11.17
2 weeks ago
8 Comments
Dan Aykroyd Penned A Loving Tribute To His Ex-Fiancée Carrie Fisher
Dan MacRae
01.25.17
14 hours ago
Tiffany Trump And Steve Bannon Are Both Reportedly Registered To Vote In Two States
Andrew Husband
01.25.17
14 hours ago
16 Comments
Josh Gad Ambushed His ‘Orient Express’ Co-Star Daisy Ridley With A Bunch Of ‘Star Wars’ Questions
Donna Dickens
01.25.17
14 hours ago
2 Comments
Beyonce Was A Huge Inspiration For This New Marvel Comic
Bansky Gonzalez
01.25.17
14 hours ago
3 Comments
Goodbye To Mary Tyler Moore, One Of TV’s Greatest, Most Important Stars
Alan Sepinwall
01.25.17
14 hours ago
3 Comments
This Mom Was Too Big For A Ride At Disneyland, Let Her Body Transformation Fuel Your Workout
Mark Shrayber
01.25.17
14 hours ago
UPROXX
Job at Uproxx
Contact
Advertising
About UPROXX
Privacy Policy
Staff
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP