Is 'Legion' The First Truly Great Comic Book TV Series?

'Fargo' creator Noah Hawley's 'X-Men' spin-off series for FX is an absolute delight

02.02.17 3 days ago 20 Comments
‘SNL’ Gives A Hasty Update To The Immigration Welcome Video Thanks To Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban

‘SNL’ Gives A Hasty Update To The Immigration Welcome Video Thanks To Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban

02.05.17 16 hours ago
Kristen Stewart Brings Up Donald Trump’s ‘F*cking’ Weird ‘Twilight’ Tweets On ‘SNL’

Kristen Stewart Brings Up Donald Trump’s ‘F*cking’ Weird ‘Twilight’ Tweets On ‘SNL’

02.04.17 16 hours ago
This Absurd LeBron James Pass Is A Reminder That He Is The Best Playmaker On Earth

This Absurd LeBron James Pass Is A Reminder That He Is The Best Playmaker On Earth

02.04.17 17 hours ago 2 Comments
This ‘Blade Runner’ Fan Film Will Tide You Over Until ‘Blade Runner 2049’ For A Fraction Of The Price

This ‘Blade Runner’ Fan Film Will Tide You Over Until ‘Blade Runner 2049’ For A Fraction Of The Price

02.04.17 17 hours ago
Kirk Cousins Got Way Too Into A Charity Flag Football Game And Shoved A Ref

Kirk Cousins Got Way Too Into A Charity Flag Football Game And Shoved A Ref

02.04.17 18 hours ago
‘The Walking Dead’ Could Bring A Fan Favorite Video Game Character To The Main Series For A Fresh Start

‘The Walking Dead’ Could Bring A Fan Favorite Video Game Character To The Main Series For A Fresh Start

02.04.17 19 hours ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP