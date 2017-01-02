UPROXX
News
Why You Should Care About The Trump Administration’s Ties With Russian Oil
News
Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Is A Down Payment On Trump’s Promise To Overturn Roe V. Wade
Featured
Movies
The Worst Oscar Snub Of The Decade: Jake Gyllenhaal In ‘Nightcrawler’
Sepinwall
Is FX’s ‘X-Men’ Spin-Off ‘Legion’ The First Truly Great Comic Book TV Series?
Featured
Sports
Atlanta Isn’t A Bad Sports Town, It Just Needs The Right Team
Sports
The Best Super Bowl Party Food, Ranked
Featured
Music
New York Punks Citris Channel Courtney Love In Their Defiant ‘Little Scars’ Video
RealTalk
All The Best Rap Songs To Come Out Last Month
Featured
Life
The Best Pizza And Beer Pairings For Your Super Bowl Party
Life
‘Top Chef’ Sheldon Simeon Talks Tired Food Trends And Gives Us His Butterfish Technique
Prestige TV Embraces Electronic Music
'The Young Pope' Understands Electronic Music Better Than Any Other TV Show, and it's a masterful soundtrack choice
Fran Hoepfner
02.01.17
2 days ago
2 Comments
The Full Version Of Ariana Grande And John Legend’s ‘Tale As Old As Time’ Will Make You Swoon
Whitney McIntosh
02.03.17
32 mins ago
The Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Trolled Trump With An All-Female Administration Photo
Chris Zois
02.03.17
2 hours ago
Angela Hill Showed Up To Her UFC Weigh-In In Full ‘Street Fighter’ Cosplay
Ryan Harkness
02.03.17
2 hours ago
The Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Beer Is Coming And It Hints At Impending Season 7 Chaos
Ryan Harkness
02.03.17
2 hours ago
Jidenna Announced His Debut Album By Dropping A Song With Quavo
Alex Galbraith
02.03.17
3 hours ago
2 Comments
This Kid Invented A Device That Will Save The Lives Of Babies Left In Hot Cars
Alia Stearns
02.03.17
3 hours ago
5 Comments
There’s Something Strange In The First Look At ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2
Josh Kurp
02.03.17
5 hours ago
3 Comments
Howard Stern Is Worried About Trump’s ‘Sensitive Ego’ And That The Presidency Will Be ‘Detrimental To His Mental Health’
Chris Zois
02.03.17
5 hours ago
7 Comments
The Worst Oscar Snub Of The Decade: Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Nightcrawler'
Steven Hyden
02.03.17
11 hours ago
11 Comments
The Best Super Bowl Party Food, Ranked
Robby Kalland
02.03.17
10 hours ago
4 Comments
Do You Think Beyoncé Has Seen 'The Fugitive'?
Brian Grubb
02.02.17
1 day ago
26 Comments
Atlanta Isn't A Bad Sports Town, It Just Needs The Right Team
Robby Kalland
02.03.17
7 hours ago
2 Comments
Is 'Legion' The First Truly Great Comic Book TV Series?
'Fargo' creator Noah Hawley's 'X-Men' spin-off series for FX is an absolute delight
Alan Sepinwall
02.02.17
1 day ago
20 Comments
Top Chef Power Rankings: Frankenbrunch And Silly Hats
Vince Mancini
02.03.17
8 hours ago
15 Comments
All The Best Rap Songs To Come Out Last Month
Bansky Gonzalez
02.03.17
9 hours ago
The Best Pizza And Beer Pairings For Your Super Bowl Party
Zach Johnston
02.03.17
12 hours ago
13 Comments
Faith Hill Found CNN Confusing Her With Faith Evans Very Funny
John Gotty
02.03.17
3 hours ago
2 Comments
Norway Has Accused A Russia-Linked Group Of Hacking Government Agencies
Chris Zois
02.03.17
4 hours ago
Weekend Preview: Super Bowl LI, The ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ And ’24: Legacy’ Are Here
Jessica Toomer
02.03.17
4 hours ago
‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ May Never Get A Full HD Remaster
Dan Seitz
02.03.17
4 hours ago
3 Comments
Watch: Could Buzz Lightyear Possibly Take On Darth Vader And Win?
Donna Dickens
02.03.17
4 hours ago
Stream Sampha’s Lovely, Dense And Weird Debut Album ‘Process’
Alex Galbraith
02.03.17
4 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Accuses Italian Designer Of Racism And Disrespect In Social Media Rant
Alex Galbraith
02.03.17
5 hours ago
5 Comments
In Houston For The Super Bowl? Here’s What To See And Where To Visit!
Christian Long
02.03.17
6 hours ago
7 Comments
Josh Gad Turns A ‘Book Of Mormon’ Song Into An Ode To Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Bowling Green Massacre’
Josh Kurp
02.03.17
6 hours ago
2 Comments
Big Sean Threatens To ‘Murder Donald Trump’ And ‘Kill ISIS’ In A New Freestyle
Alex Galbraith
02.03.17
6 hours ago
2 Comments
The Trump White House Reportedly ‘Blocked’ A State Dept. Holocaust Statement That Explicitly Mentioned Jews
Kimberly Ricci
02.03.17
6 hours ago
17 Comments
Neil Gorsuch Is Trump's Pick For The Supreme Court
How ‘Extreme Vetting’ Differs From What We Already Have In Place
Dan Seitz
01.30.17
4 days ago
7 Comments
Our National Parks Are Facing Bigger Perils Than Silenced Twitter Feeds
Steve Bramucci
01.26.17
1 week ago
11 Comments
The Trump White House And GOP Congress Are Starting A War On Women’s Reproductive Rights
Kimberly Ricci
01.26.17
1 week ago
79 Comments
The Trump Cabinet Confirmation Scorecard: Who’s In?
Andrew Husband
01.31.17
3 days ago
6 Comments
Actually Listening To Young Anti-Trump Protesters Offers Fascinating Insight Into Their Motives
Photos And Stories From The Women’s March, One Week Later
Natalie Snyder
01.28.17
6 days ago
This Organization Puts Gang Members To Work Rebuilding Their Communities
Steve Bramucci
01.30.17
4 days ago
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice
Keith Reid-Cleveland
and
Greg Whitt
11.30.16
2 months ago
These Historical Protest Photos Feel Incredibly Relevant Right Now
Allison Sanchez
01.25.17
1 week ago
Why Demetrious Johnson Is MMA’s Last Knight
Why You Should Care About The Trump Administration’s Ties With Russian Oil
Dan Seitz
02.03.17
6 hours ago
2 Comments
A Majority Of Americans Want Renewable Energy To Be A Top National Priority
Dan Seitz
02.03.17
6 hours ago
2 Comments
Who Killed Jason Blossom On ‘Riverdale’?
Dustin Rowles
02.03.17
6 hours ago
Pam From ‘Archer’ Reveals Her Super Bowl Sympathies — And A Potential Mystery? — In A New Image
Donna Dickens
02.03.17
6 hours ago
6 Comments
New York Punks Citris Channel Courtney Love In Their Defiant ‘Little Scars’ Video
Caitlin White
02.03.17
6 hours ago
