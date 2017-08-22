The Aces And Ehs Of GFW Impact 8/17/17: Destination X

POP TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. This week, it’s Destination X, an Impact show you might remember as the pay-per-view that gave us such things as Senshi (remember when Low-Ki was Senshi?) defeating THE Austin Starr (remember when Austin Aries was Austin Starr?) in a Crossface Chickenwing match and … I dunno, some match with some guys. Hold on to those memories.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter With Spandex here, and Uproxx here.

Previously: Alberto El Patron was stripped of the GFW Global Championship (yes, I finally figured out the official name!) offscreen, all while GFW was pushing Tyrus versus Kongo Kong and Pope’s appreciation of Dezmond Xavier. Since that airing of this week’s old taping, both Tyrus and Pope have bailed on GFW. I’m sure GFW won’t have any jab at defectors (not even pointed specifically at these two, but still) in this episode though.

Also, I guess Tyrus wasn’t going over Kongo, since going from being a silent bodyguard to having a singles feud would usually count as a good thing — maybe not for the audience though.