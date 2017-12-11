Pop TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. You know what doesn’t make weekly Impact Wrestling coverage easier? Coming down with the flu and watching this show in (more of) a state of delirium. But that’s what you’re getting here!

Previously: Texano and James Storm had a “we’re not so different, you and I” match. Also, I’m pretty sure Alberto El Patron tried to murder Johnny Impact in their match. Oh, and Impact Wrestling doesn’t know which Knockouts are which.