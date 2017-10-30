The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling 10/26/17: Well It’s A Clip Show

Pop TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend.

And don't forget to watch Impact Wrestling on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays

Previously: As it turned out, Gail Kim slapped Taryn Terrell so hard that it got Taryn banned from Canada and out of the company (as well as Bound For Glory). Also, Eli Drake ended a segment stripped to his underwear. I’m not just mentioning that for shallow purposes. It legitimately ends up being a major talking point in this week’s episode.