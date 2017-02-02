Defend Texas: ACH Speaks Out About His Pro Wrestling Quest

With Spandex

Late in 2016, ACH compared his departure from Ring of Honor to a divorce from an unappreciative spouse. Since then, he’s gone back to his globetrotting ways, committing himself to elevating independent wrestling across the United States, Canada, and Europe. (There might have also been a stop in Japan, but we can neither confirm nor deny that.) This past weekend, he made his debut at EVOLVE in San Antonio, facing Matt Riddle and Fred Yehi on back-to-back days. We sat down with him before EVOLVE 76 to find out where he’s headed from here, and what it means to him to be a Texas wrestler.

First of all, let’s talk about Texas. You went to high school here in San Antonio, right?

Yeah, I went to Judson High School my freshman year, and then I graduated from Stony Point High School in Round Rock. So, my roots are deep down Interstate 35.

Do you consider it more special to be back in Texas, performing in front of Texas fans?

Oh, definitely. Because it’s home. And the best part of Texas is that I didn’t really get out until about five years into my career. So, to me, these people have watched me since I was a “child wrestler.” So whenever I’m home, it’s like the family’s watching. “Oh, look at our son, he’s all grown up, we’re so proud of him!”

Ever since the Leroy days, right?

Yeah, exactly! So, funny story about that. My wrestling name was never Leroy. I was going to make the transition over to “AC Leroy” for Chikara because Mike Quackenbush didn’t understand the name ACH. He was like, “I don’t get it. How do I advertise that? What do you want to do? Can you think of anything else?” So I was spitballing some ideas, and I remember at the time I had a really big fascination with The Last Dragon, and I thought, “Maybe I’ll just call myself AC Leroy.” But I was never introduced as AC Leroy. It’s just something that stuck, everyone takes it as a nickname I had. I believe it was on maybe one promo picture that someone made …