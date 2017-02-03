WWE Network

Women’s revolution or no women’s revolution, if you’re a wrestling fan, you probably miss seeing AJ Lee around. The former three-time Divas Champion is currently enjoying life away from the squared circle, and getting ready for the release of her first book in April. For nearly two years now, the most AJ that wrestling fans have gotten have been her appearances on the UFC documentary miniseries about her husband, CM Punk.

AJ’s “crazy chick” persona has been divisive among fans, but she’s never shied away from it, up to and including naming her forthcoming book Crazy Is My Superpower. On Thursday, she shared a lengthy blog post on her personal website, and revealed that when she was young, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She shared words of encouragement and solidarity with anyone going through similar circumstances. True to what we’ve known about her all along, she handled the situation deftly and proudly, without shame or reservation.

An excerpt: