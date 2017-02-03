AJ Lee Shared An Inspirational Blog Post To Let The World Know ‘I Am Bipolar And I Am Proud’

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
02.03.17

WWE Network

Women’s revolution or no women’s revolution, if you’re a wrestling fan, you probably miss seeing AJ Lee around. The former three-time Divas Champion is currently enjoying life away from the squared circle, and getting ready for the release of her first book in April. For nearly two years now, the most AJ that wrestling fans have gotten have been her appearances on the UFC documentary miniseries about her husband, CM Punk.

AJ’s “crazy chick” persona has been divisive among fans, but she’s never shied away from it, up to and including naming her forthcoming book Crazy Is My Superpower. On Thursday, she shared a lengthy blog post on her personal website, and revealed that when she was young, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She shared words of encouragement and solidarity with anyone going through similar circumstances. True to what we’ve known about her all along, she handled the situation deftly and proudly, without shame or reservation.

An excerpt:

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSAJ LEEBipolar Disordermental illnessWWE
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 24 hours ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP