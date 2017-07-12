Youtube

Alexa Bliss has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the WWE brand split, which happened a year ago this month. While Bliss wasn’t a high draft pick among the company’s female wrestlers, she has gone on to become the first woman to win the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championships. Since Bliss is the current Raw Women’s Champion, she gets a lot of promo time to brag about how great she is.

While most of Bliss’ promos are excellent, there was one of them that took place a few months back that made WWE fans (or “WWE Universe” as the company might say) cringe. Bliss hosted a “This is Your Life, Bayley” segment on the May 29 edition of Raw that was heavily criticized with good reason. What did Bliss think about it? We didn’t know until now thanks a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes:



“Going into it, I don’t know – I didn’t really have any opinion on it whether it would be bad or good. I was just really excited to have fun with it and throw the little dolls and trophies off the table and just kind of make fun of Bayley in the best way I could. I know it has been deemed the worst segment in RAW history, so I guess that’s always something, I guess, I can hang my hat on! Exactly, so I’m going both spectrum here, Sam. I’m doing things that are the best and things that are the worst. I’m an all-around performer, I guess.”

I think that’s another way of saying “I knew it was going to suck, but at least I tried to have some fun with it.” It’s good that she doesn’t take it or herself too seriously and that she’s not beating herself up over how bad it was.

You know who else knew it sucked? WWE, because they edited the clip on their Youtube channel so much that they didn’t even show any of the promo.

Bliss also spoke about dealing with the “WHAT?” chants that nearly every WWE performer gets to experience at one point. They have been a part of WWE TV since Steve Austin started saying it in 2001 with no end in sight. To Bliss’ credit, she handles those chants as well as anybody.

“They said, ‘what, what, what’ so loud and so many times that I legit got hot and I was like, ‘I swear to God, if you say, ‘what’ one more time,’ and that wasn’t the best way to handle it. So after that, I was like, ‘okay, I need to think of other ways to shut that down’ because that didn’t work and it made me legit really mad. And I was like, ‘okay, if they’re going to try to fit it in, I’m not going to let them fit it in and if they’re really trying to, I’m just going to turn it around on them.’ So one of them was, ‘Alexa Bliss is the best say, ‘what” and then, one of them, I was talking about Bayley in the kendo stick-on-a-pole-match, and they were like, ‘what?’ and I was like, ‘I know, right?’”

Another topic Bliss covered is how WWE works like a team with everybody having to do their part.

“With stuff like that, I’ve never been the person to be like, ‘oh my God, this happened because of this person’ or ‘this happened because that person.’ No, it’s a group effort. If it did well, it’s because everybody did well. If it went bad, it’s because it’s a group thing. We’re all in it together and that’s how you have to be because you’re only as good as the people that you’re in there with. Do you know what I mean? And you’re as bad as the people you’re in there with. It’s all a dance. You have to work together.”

Bliss is an ascending star who is already a champion with the best days of her career still ahead of her. She’s a joy to watch week after week and definitely has the right attitude, too. To hear more from Bliss, check her out on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast now.